Hip-Hop Artist Sam Nabi Kicks Off September Concerts 'Sounds Good To Me' Performing Songwriter Series

On Friday September 2 at KW Little Theatre, Waterloo region's newest concert series 'Sounds Good to Me' kicks off its September line-up of unique and relevant local songwriters in a variety of musical styles with Sam Nabi, a Kitchener-based Millennial rapper and hip-hop artist who writes songs about racial injustice, gentrification and the perils of the gig economy.

Nabi, who studied urban planning, pushes back against the gaslighting of our generation. His songs explore identity, class, and culture at a time when these distinctions are becoming hyper-visible.

His latest album, Out of Body, explores a post-COVID world of gently releasing our inhibitions, erasing self-imposed restraints, and stepping out into a world that is forever changed yet somehow still wants us back. This album follows on the heels of Attract Hazard, his previously album produced through a Region of Waterloo Arts Fund grant.

He will be joined by drummer Ryan Dugal and guitarist Doug DeRozario to re-interpret and deconstruct his hip-hop sound in a live band setting. As Sam Nabi says in his song Motives, "Don't just let your backing track do the talking - say something, okay hun? Are you a flash in the plan or are you a great one?"

Nabi is co-owner of Full Circle Foods in downtown Kitchener.

Learn more and listen to his music at: https://samnabi.com/

Tickets: $25 at the door, $26.87 through Eventbrite at:

Reduced or waived admission for the unwaged and underwaged. Please contact by phone (519) 341-0374) or email (info@performingsongwriters.ca) for more information.

'Sounds Good to Me' is grateful to their show sponsors: TWB Brewing, Jim McIntyre, and, Deb Chapman & Peter Eglin. They will be giving away some wonderful door prizes to those who attend this concert, courtesy of these sponsors!

Series founder and curator Jack Cooper is drawn to performers of their own material who excite him with their ideas, creativity of expression, and passion in articulating their musical vision. Recognizing the subjectiveness of this approach is acknowledged through the arch naming of the series, 'Sounds Good to Me'. K-W Little Theatre has long been treasured as an intimate performing space in the heart of Uptown Waterloo by performers and audience alike and is seen by Cooper as the idea venue for showcasing compelling performances.