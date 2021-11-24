Harbourfront Centre Unveils Exhilarating 2022 Winter Season

Harbourfront Centre unveils its electrifying 2022 winter season, bringing live performance and in-person arts and culture programming back to Toronto's downtown waterfront beginning in January 2022. The festival lineup showcases a dynamic array of international and national programming including dance, theatre and music performances, talks and workshops, and public art installations from some of the world's most illuminating artists and thought leaders.

"January 2022 will be a special time as we reopen our performance venues and welcome back our audiences to Toronto's downtown waterfront," says Marah Braye, Chief Executive Officer. "We are very excited to launch new festivals bringing diverse artists and audiences together to inspire conversations and meaningful creative exchanges. This year, our multidisciplinary winter programming is designed to spark those human connections and expand our hearts and minds."

The highly anticipated 2022 winter season features a dazzling array of international festival performances that will once again grace Harbourfront Centre's intimate venues, including Harbourfront Centre Theatre and Fleck Dance Theatre. Most noteworthy is the launch of our new festival CoMotion, an international Deaf and disability arts festival from April 20 - May 1, 2022. Curated by renowned Canadian playwright, actor and disability arts advocate Alex Bulmer, CoMotion is the largest festival of its kind in Canada.

Additional season highlights include the return of audience favourites: Festival of Cool, which brings the globe's Northern cultures to Toronto's waterfront from January 19 - February 13, 2022; Toronto's longest-running Black Futures Month festival, Kuumba, from February 1-28, 2022; Toronto's premier contemporary dance series, Torque, from February 4 - May 23, 2022; and Toronto's beloved international children's festival, JUNIOR, from May 21-23, 2022.

Also new to this year's festival programming is Nordic Bridges, a year-long initiative connecting the Nordic Region with Canada, from coast to coast to coast, through collaborations with artists, innovators and thinkers. The Canada-wide initiative will showcase contemporary Nordic arts and culture across various disciplines and at Harbourfront Centre, through Nordic Spotlight presentations woven throughout the season.

To ensure Harbourfront Centre's rich and diverse programming is accessible to all, Harbourfront Centre is introducing a Pay What You Wish pricing model for 2022. Ticket buyers will be encouraged to select the ticket price they wish to pay for a particular performance or event with a suggested ticket price as a guideline. Those who choose to select a higher ticket price than the recommended price will be directly supporting the artistic programming and Harbourfront Centre's commitment to accessibility.

"We are incredibly proud of this long-awaited season, and premiering new international programming that promises to challenge, delight and inspire our audiences," says Iris Nemani, Chief Programming Officer. "By introducing our new Pay What You Wish ticket pricing, we are ensuring that our programs are financially accessible for everyone. It's our way of acknowledging that this has been a challenging time for all and to welcome everyone back to live, innovative programming."

Tickets for the 2022 festival lineup are now on sale at harbourfrontcentre.com