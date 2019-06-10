Harbourfront Centre Arts Festival Seeking 100 Men For 100 Breakups In 24 Hours

Harbourfront Centre's multidisciplinary arts festival is calling on 100 BRAVE males to take part in the North American Premiere of The Second Woman

Application deadline is June 15, 2019, no performance experience required

WHAT: Harbourfront Centre celebrates the return of its multidisciplinary arts festival BRAVE, offering a fresh and daring examination on what it means to be 'brave' and to push boundaries. For the first time, BRAVE is inviting the public's participation to help shape its programming including a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to co-star in the North American premiere of The Second Woman.

Harbourfront Centre is seeking 100 men (no acting experience required) to play opposite award-winning actress Laara Sadiq in 10-minute scenes repeated 100 times over, as part of an extraordinary theatrical and cinematic experiment. The Second Woman is a masterful concept from Australian co-creators Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, combining live performance and improvisation that challenges the endurance of the female lead who experiences 100 breakups in 24 hours. Each performance yields a different outcome as the interpretation of the scene and interactions are different.

Participants interested in playing the role of "Marty" will receive a short, scripted scene to learn which will be performed on July 20, during unrehearsed live interactions on stage at Harbourfront Centre. Multiple cameras will also capture the 24-hour event, projected live alongside the staged performance, highlighting minute details of expression and variations in performance to explore the complex interplay between identity, performance, gender, emotion, cinema and reality.

"The Second Woman is anchored in a remarkably simple conceit - to perform a single scene on loop, 100 times in a row, with only a handful of variables. The result, however, is far from simple: a stunning exposure of gendered power relations and emotional coercion." - The Guardian

Harbourfront Centre is looking for 100 male-identifying Torontonians ages 18+ to each participate in a 10-minute scene during the 24-hour run. No prior performance experience is required, and non-performers are highly encouraged to apply. 100 participants will be selected from the applicants and provided with a short, scripted scene to learn and receive a $50 honorarium. The live performance will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 3pm and run for 24 hours.

HOW TO APPLY: harbourfrontcentre.com/submissions/brave. DEADLINE TO APPLY: June 15, 2019

After a distinctive and successful first year in 2018 exploring risk and failure, the festival's second installment themed BRAVE: Secret Lives, Second Chances will uncover the hidden potential and concealed aspects of the human existence through experiential theatre, immersive art, music, food and literature. The 11-day festival takes place July 11 to July 21, 2019.

Harbourfront Centre is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization operating a 10-acre campus on Toronto's central waterfront. A leading international centre for contemporary arts, culture and ideas, we inspire audiences and visitors with a breadth of bold, ambitious and engaging experiences.





