HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Contest to Win Harry's Glasses and Wand from Production

As the Toronto production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child nears its closing on July 2, the show's producers have just announced the theatrical prize of a lifetime.

One lucky Harry Potter and the Cursed Child audience member of the final week of the run, June 27 to July 2, has a chance to win the famed glasses and wand used by Trevor White, the actor who plays Harry Potter in the record-breaking Toronto production. Everyone with a ticket for that week will automatically be entered in the contest. (*Terms and conditions of the contest are listed below.)

The Toronto production, which began May 31, 2022, and is the longest-running professional theatre production in Canadian history, was acclaimed by critics. The Toronto Star said: “It will dazzle your senses, expand your heart, and keep you buzzing for hours afterwards.” It has been seen by more than 600,000, with half of the audience first-time theatre-goers.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Leaves Toronto July 2, 2023

CAA Ed Mirvish THEATRE 244 Victoria Street, Toronto

Performance schedule:

Tuesday to Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday at 12:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Click Here

 

Added Performances

Thursday June 29: 12:30 p.m.
Saturday July: 2:00 p.m. (No 12:30 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. performance)

Tickets from $69 • Click Here • 1-800-461-3333.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

 



