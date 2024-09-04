Green Light Arts to Present IZAD ETEMADI: LET ME EXPLAIN at The Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Green Light Arts will present Izad Etemadi: Let Me Explain, a new Comedy Special at The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen Street West, Toronto. Performances will take place Sept 26th to 28th at 7pm & September 29th at 4pm.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Izad Etemadi has spent most of his life explaining himself to others. His ethnicity, his sexuality, the pronunciation of his name. But as an elder millennial dealing with back pain and digestive issues, he doesn't have the time or energy to keep explaining himself. Through jokes, songs, and deeply personal stories, this queer Iranian-Canadian immigrant who was born in Germany is going to attempt to explain his entire existence in sixty-ish minutes, so he never has to do it again.

Best In Venue at the 2024 Hamilton Fringe Festival. World Premiere by Green Light Arts in June 2023, Kitchener, ON.

"With only a bedazzled microphone and a stool, Etemadi skillfully charms the audience and inspires all the laughter we've come to expect from one of his shows." - Hamilton City Magazine

CREDITS

Written & Performed by Izad Etemadi

Direction and Dramaturgy by Matt White

Stage Managed by Farnoosh Talebpour

Produced by Carin Lowerison

AUDIENCE ADVISORY: This show discusses racism, homophobia, terrorism, religion, and features a fair share of swearing. This production features theatrical haze and flashing lights. Viewers may experience therapeutic laughter and should not start the show with a full bladder. Recommended age 13+ years.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Izad Etemadi is an actor and writer based out of Toronto. He plays Josh on Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC+) and has appeared on popular TV shows such as Ghosts (CBS), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Parmaount+) and The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu/MGM). He originated the role of Samuel in the new Canadian musical Grow at The Grand Theatre and returned later that season to play the leading role of Buddy the Elf in Elf: The Musical. This fall he can be seen in the world premiere of The Bidding War at Crow's Theatre.

