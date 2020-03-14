Grand Theatre Announces Cancellations Due to COVID-19

As a precautionary measure in response to the spread of COVID-19, and to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, artists, staff, and volunteers, the Grand Theatre is suspending its productions, events and rentals to the end of the season effective immediately:

ROOM is closed effective immediately.

GROW will not be presented this season.

The 100 Schools Tour will have its final two school performances today (March 13) and will not tour after March Break. Additionally, JUNO'S REWARD will not be presented during March Break in the McManus.

The April 2 Jeans 'n Classics show will be cancelled

City Symposium scheduled for March 31 will not take place at the Grand Theatre.

At this time, ticketholders for all Grand Theatre productions can contact the Box Office at 519.672.8800 with the following options:

1. As a not-for-profit theatre, they ask for your support during this time of crisis and that you consider donating the value of your ticket(s) back to the theatre for a charitable donation receipt.

2. You may apply a credit to your account at the theatre.

3. You may request a refund for the value of your tickets that you purchased by subscription or by single ticket.

Ticketholders for other affected events will be contacted directly with updates about their scheduled performances as updates are available, and we ask for your patience as we work through affected events by date.





