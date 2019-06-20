GHOSTED: THE MUSICAL Premiering At The 2019 Toronto Fringe

Zohra signs up for a dating service - but unbeknownst to her, it's run by demonic beings from a parallel universe who lure unsuspecting humans into a malicious trap! GHOSTED: The Musical, created by Alexandra Lean and Ana Trask, plays July 4-14 at Randolph Theatre as part of the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival. Tickets are available via fringetoronto.com, by phone at 416-966-1062, or at the door.



Zohra is a realist looking for true love. Summer is a dreamer who hopes her graphic novel will become a success. A revenge fairy wishes to get out of the vengeance game. A scientist studying the paranormal wants his ideas to be taken seriously.These characters' lives cannot be any more different, but they have one thing in common: they are desperate to make some changes. The dating app is run by demonic beings from a parallel universe whose intentions are nefarious at best. Before long, Zohra, Summer, and fringe scientist Harvard uncover a vast conspiracy against humanity-can they stop the demons from taking over the world when a doorway between dimensions opens?



Written and directed by A.L.P. founder Alexandra Lean (Nobody's Idol, Fringe 2013), with music and lyrics by Ana Trask (produced by Norm Sabourin and Mark Zubek), plus additional music composed by Juno-nominated Canadian musician Murray Foster (Moxy Früvous, Great Big Sea), GHOSTED features Brianna Roma (The Tobacconiste; Matt and Ben) as Zohra Young, Alanna O'Reilly (Cats, Fiddler on the Roof) as Summer Spears, Connor Ferris (Footloose, The Skriker) as Clancy McAdams, Dayjan Lesmond (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oklahoma!) as Harvard Graham, and Katherine Nye (The Forgotten Chronicles; Cry-Baby: The Musical) as Julie Jacque. The demon contingent features Claire Rice (Slumber Here; Reefer Madness) as the Mother of All Revenge, and Ted Powers (JP Morgan Saves The Nation; The Land Grabber) as Ravi, the Demon Fairy. Anita Beaty is the musical director, and Sydney Temple is the choregrapher. Lighting design by Karen Brown & Paul Harris.

A portion of the ticket sales from this production will be donated to Mental Health Research Canada.

Tickets: $11 (+ $2 service fee) via fringetoronto.com , by phone at 416-966-1062, or at the door. Tickets may also be purchased during the festival at POSTSCRIPT, (the patio at the Toronto Fringe), located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street.

Advance Tickets on credit card have an additional $3 per order processing fee.

Running time is 60 minutes. **Please note, absolutely no latecomers will be admitted**





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You