For 100 Days, Spencer Has Helped Families Cope With The New Normal

As families all over the world were suddenly asked to stay inside, Spencer Sparklestein was in the same boat. Spencer, a puppet creation by celebrated puppeteer, Adam Francis Proulx, began putting out daily episodes of a new web series Spencer Stays Inside, produced completely in isolation.

Proulx's plans of touring his live stage shows during March break had been cancelled, so he grabbed the puppet and the backdrop from his road boxes and got to work. Finally, on Saturday, 27 June 2020, Spencer celebrated 100 episodes (and over 35'000 organic views across platforms) with a grand finale... for now.

Adam Francis Proulx is a native of Northern Ontario and has gone on to work on stages across the North America, including appearing in the Original Canadian Cast of Avenue Q, and at Walt Disney WORLD in Florida. Recently Adam was an Artist In Residence with The Puppetsmithery in Australia. His solo show BAKER'S DOZEN: 12 Angry Puppets was taped for television by Bell Media and his puppetry can also be seen on the Netflix series Oh Yuck!

"In the last few episodes I really tried to make it clear that the lessons and coping mechanisms taught in these episodes will stay up there for people to use when they need them, because although the novelty of being inside has worn off some, there is still a lot of weirdness and disruption going on. I can't wait to be back with Spencer in some other form." -Adam Francis Proulx

After celebrating 100 episodes, Spencer is off for the summer with a promise to come back in the fall (or as soon as we need it). The entire catalogue of episodes is available on Facebook and Youtube (@SpencerSparklestein) as well at at SpencerStaysInside.com

