Fenton & White Read From THE GIANT'S GARDEN At The Stages Theatre Festival

Halifax audiences will get a chance to hear playwright Peter Fenton and composer Scott White act out and sing songs from their hit family musical, The Giant's Garden on June 1st. This award winning family musical sold out its world premiere at Theatre Orangeville, had a sold out Fringe run in Toronto, where it was a Critic's Pick, a Patrons' Pick and a nominee for the Broadway World Toronto Best Independent Production Award and has gone on to productions across Canada and the U.S. The reading is part of the Stages Theatre Festival produced by Eastern Front Theatre. After the reading, there will be a question and answer period and a chance to meet with the playwrights.

The Giant's Garden is an all ages musical inspired by Oscar Wilde's The Selfish Giant with book by Peter Fenton & Scott White and music and lyrics by Scott White.

Deep in The Deep Dark Forest, hidden beyond The Stream of Sorrows and Sinking Spirits lies The Giant's Garden - a place forbidden to outsiders. But when Giant goes away, the children sneak in to play, and for seven years their idyllic world has been undisturbed ... until today.

Today Giant is coming home. Today, a young boy's courage is going to be tested. And today a battle will take place which could lead to a world left frozen for all time.

The Giant's Garden is a tale of bravery, the importance of friendship, and the power of love, featuring a cast of 15 colourful characters, a score filled with memorable songs and a story that will warm the hearts of children and adults alike.

Saturday June 1st, 2019 from 10 -11 AM

Scotiabank Stage, Neptune Theatre 1593 Argyle Street, Halifax

ADMISSION: FREE

For more information on the reading go to: http://www.easternfronttheatre.com/readings.html

For more information on The Giant's Garden go to www.thegiantsgarden.com





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You