Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Factory Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of VIERGE, April 8–30

Directed by Natasha Mumba, VIERGE stars Yvonne Addai, JD Leslie, Kudakwashe Rutendo and Shauna Thompson.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Factory Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of VIERGE, April 8–30

An extraordinary new dramedy about faith, community, and sex from one of Canada's most exciting emerging writers, Rachel Mutombo, Factory Theatre will present the world premiere of VIERGE. Directed by Natasha Mumba, VIERGE stars Yvonne Addai, JD Leslie, Kudakwashe Rutendo and Shauna Thompson, and onstage from April 8 to April 30, 2023 at Factory Theatre.

Sixteen-year-old Divine doesn't really fit in anywhere, and her only real friend is Jesus (Christ) - that is until her family joins a new church and through the other girls in her youth group she discovers the world around her is not as it seems. This stunning new work follows four Congolese Canadian teenage girls as they journey to navigate between the pressures of Christianity, virginity and teenage hormones, and is sure to leave audiences tearing up one moment and laughing out loud the next.

"We are so excited to have such an incredible team of artists coming into our space. My new role here at Factory was a big step for me, and getting to work with Natasha, Rachel, and their entire team on this important, hilariously funny and heartbreaking play has been an absolute dream. Every single one of the artists on this production is poised to make a huge mark on Canadian Theatre, so it's a real treat and coup for all of us here at Factory to have them all together." - Mel Hague

Rachel Mutombo (writer) is an award-winning actor and writer who has bounced between Toronto and Montreal for most of her life. They are an acting graduate of The National Theatre School of Canada. Some pre-pandemic theatre performance credits include Antigone (Young People's Theatre) and School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play (Obsidian Theatre/Nightwood Theatre). Rachel is also featured in the recurring role of Darby Gruss on Freeform's The Bold Type.

Natasha Mumba (director) is a Zambian-born, Toronto based multi-disciplined artist, and a graduate of the Acting program at The National Theatre School of Canada. Mumba was also the previous Apprentice Artistic Director at Factory Theatre through the generous support of the Metcalf Foundation. She recently had the pleasure of being a Directing Fellow at Why Not Theatre's ThisGen program, as well as having the pleasure of developing her skills in dramaturgy at The Pan-African Dramaturgical Lab hosted by South African company Vrystraat. Her directing credits include; Driftwood Trafalgar: Balance; Factory Theatre: Lady Sunrise (Assistant Director); YPT: The Water Gun Song and Cassius; Studio 180: Gone to see a Man about a dog.

Saturday, April 8 to Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 8 pm, with Mondays dark. Sunday matinee performances at 2 pm. Opening night is on April 13, 2023 at 8 pm.

Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 2R2. Tickets range from $15 - $60, and include a limited number of $0 tickets for every performance. Audiences are invited to select the ticket price option that works best for them to experience theatre at Factory. To purchase tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229696®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.factorytheatre.ca%2Fshows%2Fvierge%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Content Warning: The play includes depictions of, and conversations about sexual assault and teenage alcohol use.

Founded in 1970, Factory was the first theatre company in the nation to devote itself to producing 100% Canadian content. Over 50 years later, Factory continues to lead in the development and sharing of Canadian stories having produced more than 300 productions from a diverse source of Canadian playwrights and launching the careers of countless theatre professionals.

Factory stands on the land under The Dish With One Spoon Wampum Covenant, a treaty between the Anishinaabe, Mississaugas and Haudenosaunee that binds them to share the territory and protect the land. Subsequent people - Indigenous and settlers alike - have been invited into this treaty in the spirit of peace, friendship and respect. Today, the meeting place of Toronto (Tkaronto) is still the home to many Indigenous people from across Turtle Island. Factory would like to acknowledge with gratitude all the storytellers, stewards, and caretakers -recorded and unrecorded - that continue to host Factory at this gathering place for over 30 years.




Soundstreams Presents A World Premiere Version Of CLAPPING MUSIC, March 25 Photo
Soundstreams Presents A World Premiere Version Of CLAPPING MUSIC, March 25
​​​​​​​Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director, Soundstreams, has announced a special programming update for the concert STEVE REICH: Now & Then on March 25: a new version of Reich's legendary piece Clapping Music, conceived and directed by filmmaker Atom Egoyan, featuring Steve Reich on film and Russell Hartenberger in live performance, shot by director of photography Cam Davis.
Soulpepper Presents Anton Chekhovs THE SEAGULL Next Month Photo
Soulpepper Presents Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL Next Month
A story of unrequited love, creative jealousy, guns and vodka. This spring, Soulpepper Theatre Company brings Anton Chekhov's timeless tragicomedy The Seagull to the stage as part of Act I of their 2023 season.
The National Ballet Of Canada Welcomes 200 Newcomers To CINDERELLA Photo
The National Ballet Of Canada Welcomes 200 Newcomers To CINDERELLA
Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, has announced that the company has partnered with Canoo, an initiative of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, to welcome 200 newcomers to Canada to a reception and performance of James Kudelka's Cinderella on March 14, 2023. 
Music Legend Buddy Guy Announces Third Show At Massey Hall Photo
Music Legend Buddy Guy Announces Third Show At Massey Hall
Massey Hall presents blues legend Buddy Guy and his Damn Right Farewell Tour for his last three shows in Toronto on Thursday, March 30, Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tickets for the third show are on sale this Friday, March 10 at 10 AM ET.

More Hot Stories For You


Pleiades Theatre Announces Three More Staged Readings As Part Of Their PERSPECTIVES, POWER, AND PRIVILEGE SeriesPleiades Theatre Announces Three More Staged Readings As Part Of Their PERSPECTIVES, POWER, AND PRIVILEGE Series
March 9, 2023

The company's 25th anniversary season, PERSPECTIVES, POWER, and PRIVILEGE is a curated program of staged readings that reflect on plays of past seasons, delve into new work, and allow for meaningful dialogue between Toronto and the GTA'S independent performing arts companies that share a mandate with Pleiades of culturally-focused play development.
Soundstreams Presents A World Premiere Version Of CLAPPING MUSIC, March 25Soundstreams Presents A World Premiere Version Of CLAPPING MUSIC, March 25
March 9, 2023

​​​​​​​Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director, Soundstreams, has announced a special programming update for the concert STEVE REICH: Now & Then on March 25: a new version of Reich's legendary piece Clapping Music, conceived and directed by filmmaker Atom Egoyan, featuring Steve Reich on film and Russell Hartenberger in live performance, shot by director of photography Cam Davis.
Soulpepper Presents Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL Next MonthSoulpepper Presents Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL Next Month
March 9, 2023

A story of unrequited love, creative jealousy, guns and vodka. This spring, Soulpepper Theatre Company brings Anton Chekhov's timeless tragicomedy The Seagull to the stage as part of Act I of their 2023 season.
Harbourfront Centre Presents World Premiere Of Kaha:wi Dance Theatre's HOMELANDSHarbourfront Centre Presents World Premiere Of Kaha:wi Dance Theatre's HOMELANDS
March 7, 2023

Harbourfront Centre presents the world premiere of Kaha:wi Dance Theatre's Homelands, a meditation on the connection between Indigenous women, their lands and waterways since time immemorial.
Studio 180 Presents The Canadian Premiere Of THE CHINESE LADY By Lloyd Suh Studio 180 Presents The Canadian Premiere Of THE CHINESE LADY By Lloyd Suh
March 7, 2023

Studio 180 Theatre with fu-GEN Asian Canadian Theatre Company announced that acclaimed stage and screen actors Rosie Simon (Star Trek: Discovery) and John Ng 伍健琪 (CBC's Kim's Convenience) will star in the Canadian premiere of The Chinese Lady by American playwright Lloyd Suh.
share