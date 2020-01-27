FRANZ FERDINAND MUST DIE Will Make Toronto Premiere

Adam Bailey 's twisted, history-based solo performance tackles the improbable events that started a war while asking the question, "what leads young men to commit acts of political violence?". Using the assassination of Franz Ferdinand as a starting point Bailey dives into the world of his killer, Gavrilo Princip, and creates a theatrical feat that is thought provoking, humorous, and surprisingly empathetic. This is urgent theatre for divisive times.

Adam Bailey has gained multiple awards and numerous glowing reviews touring his creations across the country, including NOW Magazine's Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Production for The Life Henri. Director Tyler J Seguin, who recently completed two seasons assistant directing at the Stratford Festival, and previously starred in Bailey's Best of Fringe winning The Assassination of Robert Ford: Dirty Little Coward, brought sound designer Alex Eddington on board for the inaugural production of this new play. The previous Urjo Kareda Resident at Tarragon Theatre who's concert music has been performed internationally by ensembles including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra had wanted to collaborate with Bailey, and his sound design for this production has been noted as "exceptional" by the Winnipeg Free Press who dubbed the show "eerily entertaining". Franz Ferdinand Must Die is a unique experience which has sold out houses on its tour last summer. Now it is returning home for its Toronto premiere, a must-see for any theatre goer looking to be challenged as well as engaged.

Franz Ferdinand Must Die plays two weeks at the intimate Red Sandcastle Theatre 944 Queen Street East, Toronto. Tickets are min. $20 and are available online at brownpapertickets.com This show runs roughly 1hour with no intermission. Showtimes are: Wed- Sat at 8pm and Sundays at 2:30pm.

Photo Credit: Hugh Probyn





