FLOWERS FOR ALEX to be Presented at the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival

Flowers For Alex is Directed and Written by Shan Fernando, performed by Doug Sroka and Rami Al-Qeisi, Assistant Directed and Stage Managed by Elizabeth Furlano, with The Art Department lead by Christina Coxson and Lighting and Sound designed by Tiffany Clarke.

What do you do when your best friend betrays you, causes a major car crash, and runs away to start a new life? For Alex the Answer is simple: follow them. Will they be able to work out their problems together, or will this night haunt them for eternity? Flowers For Alex is a story about betrayal, forgiveness, and what it means to live with the choices you make in life, and whether those choices become regrets later.

From the Director/Playwritght: The pandemic, for a lack of a better term, has changed us. For myself, the pandemic was a turbulent time of ups and downs, because not only did it seem like the world as a whole was crumbling, but life had to keep going. In the summer of 2021, a mentor and good friend of mine Carolann Organ died, losing the fight to cancer. To help deal with a whole whirlwind of thoughts and emotions, I started creating art during the lockdowns to process all that was going on, including my friend's death.This play game me a chance to funnel a lot of my fears, worries, and hopes when it came to death and what it means to truly celebrate life, an idea that COVID has pushed to the front. At the root of it all, this play is about one thing: appreciating life and those around us while we still can. ~Shan Fernando

Diamond Heart Productions is a new Toronto-based theatre company, with the hope of challenging preconceived notions, while embracing and celebrating the trials and tribulations of life. They want to give opportunities to BIPOC, 2SLGBTQ+, and female identifying artists while producing thoughtful and entertaining theatre/events. They seek to analyze and present many themes, including but not limited to death, acceptance, and belonging.

Diamond Heart Productions, lead by BIPOC Artistic Director Shan Fernando, will present Flowers For Alex as part of the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival at the Tarragon Theatre Mainspace.

Performance Details:

July 8-17, 2022 at Toronto Fringe

Tarragon Theatre, Mainspace

30 Bridgman Avenue

FRI JULY 8TH - 6:45 PM

SAT JULY 9TH - 5:00 PM

MON JULY 11TH - 2:15 PM

TUE JULY 12TH - 9:00 PM

WED JULY 13TH - 7:45 PM

FRI JULY 15TH - 9:30 PM

SUN JULY 17TH - 6:15 PM

Tickets will be released June 22nd.

https://fringetoronto.com/

https://diamondheartproductions.ca