F*CKBOYS THE MUSICAL Joins Ontario Fringe Festival Tour

After taking Orlando Fringe by storm, F*ckboys The Musical is coming to Ontario! Serving up an unapologetic look at the modern dating scene, F*ckboys The Musical will visit five Ontario cities May - July 2019 as part of the Fringe Festival circuit.

F*ck boy

/ f k boi/ noun

1. a weak or contemptible man.

o a man who has many casual sexual partners.

Karaoke. Every Wednesday, with four best friends. What could possibly mess that up? That's right: f*ckboys. An epidemic truly sweeping the nation, f*ckboys are "literal garbage and must be stopped!"

In this hilarious one-act musical, four women will demonstrate the skills needed to take down these pestering, pathetic and persistent predators in today's dating scene. F*ckboys is a musical extravaganza that is not to be missed!

Voted Critics' Choice Best Musical at Orlando Fringe 2018 and Best Musical at the 2018 Tampa Theatre Festival, F*ckboys The Musical was written by Savannah Cassidy Pedersen and features a kick-ass cast including Savannah Cassidy Pedersen, Nicole Visco, Hayley VerValin, Kendall Leamy, Beth Ann Stripling, Brandon Munoz-Dominguez, Joseph Gonzalez, and stage manager Julie Gottfried.

F*ckboys The Musical

2019 Ontario Fringe Tour

Windsor Walkerville Fringe Festival

May 22 - 26

Annex Theatre, 1519 Wyandotte Street East, Windsor

https://www.windsorwalkervillefringefest.com/f-the-musical

London Fringe

May 28 - June 8

The Palace Theatre, 710 Dundas Street, London, ON

londonfringe.ca/festivals/london-fringe-festival/events/fuckboys-musical

Ottawa Fringe

June 13 - 23

https://ottawafringe.com/

Toronto Fringe Festival

July 3 - 14

https://fringetoronto.com

Hamilton Fringe

July 18 - 28

http://hamiltonfringe.ca/





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You