FACTORY Presents The Toronto Premiere Of ONE

A captivating narrative and sensory adventure, Factory presents the Toronto Premiere of Ghost River Theatre's ONE, a multi award-winning and beloved theatre production written by Jason Carnew and directed by Eric Rose. This incredibly visual and poetic show will be presented April 1 - 19, 2020 at Factory (opening night April 2).

Inspired by the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, ONE follows the desperate journey of Philistine, an impassioned librarian searching for the love of her life, George, an astronomer who's been lost at sea. Her devotion takes her beyond the fabric of the living world and into the strange and all-consuming world of the dead. Through stunning visual imagery, poetic language and movement, innovative design, and an evocative soundscape, ONE invites you to surrender to emotions as big as the ocean and as vast as the stars.



ONE has received multiple awards and rave reviews across Canada. Awards include: 2011 Betty Mitchel Award for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Sound Design (Matthew Waddell), and Outstanding Lighting Design (Snezana Pesic with Lester Lee ), as well as the 2011 SummerWorks Festival Canadian Stage Award for Direction (Eric Rose). In addition, Snezana Pesic's Production Design of ONE in 2011 was chosen to represent Canada at the 2015 Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space.



The talented Canadian cast features Amber Borotsik (Philistine), an Edmonton based creator and performer keenly interested in the intersection between theatre and contemporary dance practices; Richard Lee (George), an Edmonton-based performer, creator, and educator. In addition to a B.F.A. in Acting from the University of Alberta, he has independently trained in contemporary dance across North America and Europe; Kristi Gunther-Hansen (Elishiva) is the co-founder and co-Artistic Director of The Maggie Tree and the Co-Artistic Producer of Azimuth Theatre in Edmonton; and Keith Wyatt (Charon) currently lives in Vernon BC where he is developing his artistic practice through the co-creation of family with his wife Rachel, and his daughter Oswynn.





