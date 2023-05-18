Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre

The production runs May 23-28.

By:
It's all fun and games...until the grownups get hurt in the Toronto Stage Company's new production of GOD OF CARNAGE.

Get an exclusive first look at the cast of GOD OF CARNAGE in rehearsals at the Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre Centre. Rehearsals continue at the EWG through Saturday before the cast and crew move into the CAA Theatre on Sunday.

In Yazmina Reza's thrilling comedy, a playground altercation between eleven-year-old-boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses...and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play and the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy. GOD OF CARNAGE is an explosive comedy of manners without the manners.

"GOD OF CARNAGE is a thrilling ensemble comedy that will have the audience picking sides right from the beginning only to regret their choices later. In our production, Director Mark Datuin has brought together an incredibly talented group of actors who have me on the edge of my seat in the rehearsal room. I can't wait to share this amazing show with the audience next week" said Jon Chaters Lead Producer for The Toronto Stage Company.

Photo credit: Mark Datuin

Angelica Alejandro, Luke Marty, Amy Slattery and Jarrod W. Clegg

Angelica Alejandro and Luke Marty

Jarrod W. Clegg and Luke Marty

Amy Slattery and Angelica Alejandro

Amy Slattery and Jarrod W. Clegg

Jarrod W. Clegg, Angelica Alejandro and Luke Marty

Jarrod W. Clegg, Luke Marty and Angelica Alejandro




Recommended For You