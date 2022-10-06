Eli Pasic Presents One-Man Performance THE EXORCIST: AN OPERETTA At The Canadian Music Centre

Eli Pasic presents a one-man version of his newest comedy, The Exorcist: An Operetta! A tongue-in-cheek variation of the 1970s horror classic, Eli Pasic will render the tale by way of narration, dialogue, and song! Don't miss a tuneful jaunt through this dazzling portal to hell! You'll be possessed with laughter from start to finish!

Running for three performances (Oct. 27, 28, 29-7:30PM) at the Canadian Music Centre (20 St. Joseph Street); tickets $25, available at on.cmccanada.org/event/the-exorcist-an-operetta.

Eli studied piano and composition at Berklee College of Music and was mentored by Broadway orchestrator Larry Blank (The Producers, The Drowsy Chaperone). He's written a musical comedy with composer Henry Krieger (Dreamgirls, Side Show), which has been published by Broadway Licensing. For more details, visit www.elipasic.com.