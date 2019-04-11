Complete Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! at The Charlottetown Festival

The Charlottetown Festival returns to an idyllic Greek island for Mamma Mia! this summer, and rehearsals are underway for the first leg of the show's co-production with The Grand Theatre.

The blockbuster musical plays in London, Ontario from April 23 to May 18 and then The Charlottetown Festival company makes its homecoming to "the other island paradise" to begin work on Anne of Green Gables-The Musical and Kronborg-The Hamlet Rock Musical.

Mamma Mia! will play in Charlottetown from August 9 to September 28. Artistic Director of Confederation Centre of the Arts, Adam Brazier is directing the ABBA-driven phenomenon, and has announced complete casting. This week marks 20 years since the world-wide smash hit first premiered in London's West End.

As previously revealed, the production stars Katie Kerr, as bride-to-be 'Sophie' and Rebecca Poff as her single-mother 'Donna'. Aaron Hastelow plays Sophie's beau, 'Sky', while her two best friends 'Ali' and 'Lisa' are anchored by Hailey Lewis and Kimberly-Ann Truong.

Sophie is to be married but wants to first find her father so he can walk her down the aisle. She invites three possible men from Donna's past to the wedding-Cam MacDuffee (the Festival's On the Road with Dutch Mason) as 'Harry'; Stephen Guy-McGrath (Million Dollar Quartet) as 'Bill', and Festival newcomer, Michael Torontow as 'Sam'.

Rounding out the principal cast are Festival favourites Nicola Dawn Brook (Bittergirl-The Musical) and Susan Henley (Anne) as the Super Troupers, 'Rosie' and 'Tanya'; as well as Connor Lucas and Anthony MacPherson as party boys, 'Eddie' and 'Pepper'. See complete casting in addendum.

Mamma Mia! is sponsored by Tim Hortons and plays the Homburg Theatre at Confederation Centre of the Arts. Musical direction is from Craig Fair, choreography by Lisa Stevens, set and costumes by Cory Sincennes, lighting design from Renée Brode, and sound design from Peter McBoyle.

Confederation Centre wishes to acknowledge the Department of Canadian Heritage, the Government of P.E.I., and the City of Charlottetown for their continued support.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You