Changes to Shaw Festival Board of Directors Announced

At today's Shaw Festival Annual General Meeting, Board Chair Peter E.S. Jewett welcomed new members - Thomas R. Hyde, senior counsel at Hodgson Russ LLP and Nicole R. Tzetzo, partner at Hodgson Russ LLP - to the Shaw Festival Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is invested with fiduciary oversight to support and further the mission and longevity of the Shaw Festival.



Mr. Jewett also took the opportunity to thank and acknowledge retiring members Alberta G. Cefis (multilingual global leader, C-suite executive and former Executive Vice President and Head, Global Transaction Banking, Scotiabank) and Kenneth P. Friedman (Family Business and Succession Planning Leader, Corporate Trust Practices Leader; Hotel, Hospitality and Lodging Industry Leader, Hodgson Russ LLP) for their valued contributions and committed service during their time on the Festival's Board of Directors.



In 2020, the Shaw Festival has established a new Board of Governors. Appointed by the Shaw Festival's Board of Directors, members of this newly installed Board of Governors will act as advisors, ambassadors and stewards to develop resources, build community relationships and

assist with fundraising activities.



Members of the Board of Governors were introduced during the afternoon proceedings. This new board will be chaired by Timothy R. Price, OC. The Board of Governors is initially comprised of:

Marilyn and A. Charles Baillie, OC;

Barbara and Ronald D. Bessie;

James F. Brown and Jean Stevenson, MD;

Robin Campbell and Peter Jewett (Vice Chair);

Tim Carroll, Artistic Director, Shaw Festival (ex officio);

Alberta Cefis and Ilio Santilli;

Betty Disero, Lord Mayor, Town of Niagara-on-the Lake (ex officio);

Wendy and Bruce Gitelman;

Lyle Hall, Chair, Development Committee; Board of Directors (ex officio);

Laurie Harley, President, Shaw Guild (ex officio);

Tim Jennings, Executive Director, Shaw Festival (ex officio);

Nona Macdonald Heaslip;

Mary E. Hill;

Carolyn Keystone and James D. Meekison;

Diane K. King;

Frances M. Price;

Elizabeth and Edward D. Simmons, MD;

Nancy Smith;

Marc St-Onge, Chair, Boxing Committee;

Barbara and Colin Watson.

On stage April 2 through December 23, the Shaw Festival's 2020 season playbill features Gypsy, The Devil's Disciple, Sherlock Holmes and the Raven's Curse, Mahabharata, Charley's Aunt, Prince Caspian, Flush, Assassins, The Playboy of the Western World, Desire Under the Elms, Trouble in Mind, A Short History of Niagara, A Christmas Carol, Me and My Girl and Shaw Not Shaw. Tickets for the 2020 Festival season are available through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW and online at shawfest.com.





