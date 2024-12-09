Cast Set For NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Crow's Theatre and The Musical Stage Company's co-production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy is the seventh show in the Mirvish 2024/25 main season and will play the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre beginning performances on July 15, 2025, through August 24, 2025.

The original cast who return for the Royal Alex engagement includes Hailey Gillis (Ghost Quartet, Crow's Theatre) as Natasha and Evan Buliung (Fun Home, The Musical Stage Company and Mirvish Productions) as Pierre, plus Divine Brown (The Secret Chord: A Leonard Cohen Experience, Soulpepper), Rita Dottor (Once, Mirvish Productions), Donna Garner (Master and Margarita, Crow's Theatre), George Krissa (The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Movies), Lawrence Libor (Maggie, Charlottetown Festival), Marcus Nance (Baz Luhrmann's La Bohème, Broadway), Heeyun Park 박희윤 (La Bête, Talk is Free Theatre), Andrew Penner (Ghost Quartet, Crow's Theatre), Louise Pitre (Mamma Mia, Mirvish Productions and Broadway), and Brendan Wall (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mirvish Productions).

Tess Benger (Titaníque, Segal Centre/Mirvish Productions), Andrew Broderick (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Stratford Fest), Janelle Cooper (The Color Purple, Neptune/Citadel/Royal Manitoba), Tyler Pearse (The Wizard of Oz, Canadian Stage), and Vanessa Sears (Kinky Boots, Mirvish Productions) join the original cast for the 2025 engagement at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

“I saw The Great Comet at Crow's soon after it opened,” explains David Mirvish. “As did many of our staff. Like everyone else who has seen this show, we were enchanted. Chris Abraham has directed a superb telling of Dave Malloy's unique and wonderful musical with a cast of some of Canada's finest musical theatre actors and musicians. We are thrilled, delighted and honoured to be presenting it at the Royal Alex.”

Chris Abraham says: “We can't think of a more thrilling next step in the journey of our production, than to bring The Great Comet to the Royal Alex next summer. It's truly Canada's most iconic and beloved Edwardian theatre, where many theatrical legends have performed. It will give us a gorgeous playground to bring new life to the immersive charm and powerhouse performances that Toronto audiences have so passionately embraced at Crow's Theatre. The opportunity to expand our ensemble, orchestra, and enhance Julie Fox and Josh Quinlan's spectacularly immersive design, will bring new surprises for audiences, especially the fans that have been coming back multiple times to see the show in record numbers.”

