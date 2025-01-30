Cast Set For BILLBOARD IN CONCERT: The Power Of Women At The Capitol Theatre Port Hope

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rob Kempson, Artistic Director of the Capitol Theatre Port Hope, has shared details of the company's first theatrical concert of the 2025 season: Billboard in Concert: The Power of Women, playing on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. and March 9 at 2 p.m., in celebration of International Women's Day.

This unique Capitol Theatre concert series, conceived by Jeff Newberry and Kempson, showcases the top Billboard hits of a given year or theme, performed by top-notch artists.

Confirmed performers returning to the Capitol for this show include Tahirih Vejdani (Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors) and Lia Luz (Rapunzel in Rapunzel: A Merry Hairy Holiday Panto), joined by Capitol newcomer Alexis Raphael.

Local artists Kate Suhr and Lesley Lepine will join the festivities, and Capitol favourite Yunike Soedarmasto (Prairie Nurse, A Year with Frog & Toad) will also contribute a few songs to the mix. An all-female band will be led by Music Director Rachel O'Brien, featuring Jasmine Jones Ball, Kia Rose, and Tami Sorovaiski. The concerts will be hosted by local singer and youth educator Kelly Perras.

The Power of Women program features hits by Jann Arden, Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Mariah Carey, Adele, Taylor Swift, and many more.

"Our team at the Capitol is full of incredible female leaders," says Artistic Director Rob Kempson. "And that same spirit is often reflected in our work on stage. So I'm excited to get out of the way for this incredible team of women to rock so many iconic songs at the Capitol in celebration of International Women's Day."

In collaboration with the Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce, a special, free speaker-series event to mark International Women's Day will also take place at the Capitol, on March 7 at 3:30 p.m. Guests of the speakers event will also have the opportunity to power up their experience through paid access to an exclusive reception and dress rehearsal performance of The Power of Women to kick off the weekend. Click here for registration and more details, or visit CapitolTheatre.com for details on the full 2025 season.

