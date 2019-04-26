Cast Illness Postpones First Performances of NEXT TO NORMAL at the CAA Theatre

A cast member of NEXT TO NORMAL - a brand new Musical Stage Company production of the Tony and Pulitzer award-winning musical presented by David Mirvish as part of the Off-Mirvish season - has suddenly taken ill forcing the cancellation of the first three scheduled performances on Friday April 26, 8 PM, Saturday April 27, 8 PM and Sunday April 28, 2 PM at the CAA Theatre. The first performance will now take place on Tuesday April 30, 8 PM. The remainder of the show's run remains unchanged: the show will play until May 19, 2019 as scheduled.

Patrons booked for the three cancelled performances will be rebooked into a future performance of their choice by contacting TicketKing at 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333 or customerservice@ticketking.com.

Explains David Mirvish: "Of course this is a very regrettable situation and we apologize for the inconvenience it will cause everyone. But some elements of live theatre are not within anyone's control - just as life in general is subject to the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to use a well-worn expression of impeccable pedigree."





