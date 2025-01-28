Cast & Creative Teams Set For THERE IS VIOLENCE... At Buddies In Bad Times Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Buddies in Bad Times Artistic Director Ted Witzel and Native Earth Performing Arts Artistic Director Joelle Peters (Anishinaabekwe)s hared a cast and creative team update for their March co-production of There is Violence and There is Righteous Violence and There is Death or, The Born-Again Crow, by Métis artist Caleigh Crow. Winner of the 2024 Governor General's Literary Award for Drama, The Born-Again Crow blends humour, rage and imagination into a well-crafted story of resistance, turning postcapitalism ennui on its head with a righteous fury.

The Toronto premiere of The Born-Again Crow will be directed by Jessica Carmichael (mixed non-status Abénaki/Euro), and feature Tara Sky (Haisla/Settler), Cheri Maracle (Mohawk/Irish), Dan Mousseau, and Madison Walsh.

After Beth's righteous "public breakdown" gets her fired from the grocery store, she takes refuge at her mother's house, where a talking Crow shows her how to take back her power. The Born-Again Crow is a humorous and mystical play about how society treats the marginalized, people living with mental health issues, and anyone struggling to make ends meet.

The play will feature set design by Shannon Lea Doyle, costume design by Asa Benally (Navajo/Cherokee), sound design by Chris Ross-Ewart, and lighting design by Hailey Verbonac (Métis).

"I'm so excited to have The Born-Again Crow at Buddies and applaud ted and Joelle's inspired choice to approach Jessica Carmichael to direct," says Caleigh Crow. "It is the first time the work is being produced outside of my own company and the Toronto premiere is an opportunity I don't take lightly. I know my work is in very capable hands, and I appreciate Jessica's thoughtful and relational approach to building this cast and creative team. I can't wait to see this team take flight!"

The Born-Again Crow, a Buddies in Bad Times and Native Earth Performing Arts co-production, runs from March 9 to 29 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (12 Alexander St.). Opening night is March 13 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available here and prices range from $13-$78; additional taxes and box office fees apply.

