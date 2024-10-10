Capitol Theatre Port Hope Announces 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Capitol Theatre in Port Hope has announced the company's 2025 season, A Place to Call Home.

Four crowd-pleasing ensemble productions take centre stage next summer: Bad Hats Theatre's award-winning, magical take on Alice in Wonderland directed by Sue Miner; the smash-hit Boadway musical Waitress with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles directed by Kempson; the heart-warming comedic drama Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, directed by Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster; and the world premiere musical Rez Gas, developed in the Capitol's inaugural Creators' Unit by local writers Cale Crowe and Genevieve Adam, directed by Herbie Barnes.

Next year's holiday panto - a beloved tradition at the Capitol - will be Kempson's Hansel & Gretel: The Sticky & Sweet Panto.

New in 2025, the Capitol has curated a Second Stage Series in the venue's more intimate Sculthorpe Theatre. Three original, Canadian shows make up Second Stage programming in 2025: Handsome But Charmless created and performed by Kyle Golemba; The Newfoundland Songbook created and performed by Shipyard Kitchen Party; and Green Light Arts' Let Me Explain created and performed by Izad Etemad.

The Capitol's also hosts concerts year-round in its historic venue, both work created by the Capitol, and by notable local and national visiting artists. In 2025 the Capitol's original Music Lovers' program centres around Billboard in Concert: The Power of Women & 1986 created by Rob Kempson and Jeff Newberry, and How We Got to Jersey: A Tale of Two Frankies created and performed by former Jersey Boys stars Jeff Madden and Adrian Marchuk. More concerts are to be announced.

Subscriptions for 2025 productions are now on sale here. General public tickets will be available in early January. Visit CapitolTheatre.com for more details.

"The title for our 2025 season is A Place to Call Home because every show represents a story of identity, discovery, and the importance of community in finding yourself," said Kempson. "The Capitol has become known as a place to see some of the best artists in Canada, right here in Northumberland County. We have assembled a season and artistic team that reflect a strong commitment to our values and a sense of balance-to sincerely welcome folks from near and far. While the work on stage might tug at your heart strings, have you laughing all the way home, or keep your toes tapping, I know that it will also speak to individual experiences of finding out where we fit in the world."

Throughout the season to enhance the visitor experience, the Capitol will also offer backstage tours, artist talks, design presentations, and other special events to take visitors behind the scenes. These events are free for subscribers, and available for everyone.

"Our 2025 season is a huge leap forward for the Capitol Theatre: our biggest season ever, with eleven individual productions on offer," shared Managing Director Erin Peirce. "As one of the largest economic and tourism drivers in Port Hope, we have the privilege of welcoming tens of thousands of folks who love and value live entertainment. The new season truly has something for everyone, and we can't wait to get started."

*****

CAPITOL THEATRE: 2025 MAINSTAGE

Bad Hats Theatre's

Alice in Wonderland

Adapted by Fiona Sauder

Music by Landon Doak & Victor Pokinko

Dramaturgy by Matt Pilipiak

Directed by Sue Miner

May 16 - June 1, 2025

A musical take on this classic adventure!

This smash-hit, Dora Award-winning family musical broke Canadian box office records over the past two years and now it's coming to the Capitol! Bad Hats Theatre's contemporary spin on Wonderland takes us down the rabbit hole with Alice, a girl with a lot of questions.

Waitress

Music & Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Book by Jessie Nelson

Based on the motion picture by Adrienne Shelly

Directed by Rob Kempson

June 13 - 29, 2025

A heart-filled and hilarious musical about finding your voice.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage by entering a pie competition. But when she meets her new doctor, her plans get more complicated, and sugar, butter, and flour simply won't solve this conundrum.

Steel Magnolias

By Robert Harling

Directed by Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster

July 18 - August 3, 2025

A classic story of friendship, family-and hair.

Women are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel. This classic play tells the story of Truvy's in-home beauty parlour and the women who frequent it. As the women confront their own unique challenges, they rely on their friendship to get them through some of the hardships of life: health, family, religion, and relationships.

Rez Gas

By Cale Crowe & Genevieve Adam

Music Supervision by Jeff Newberry

Directed by Herbie Barnes

August 22 - September 7, 2025

A world premiere musical about discovering home.

After moving away from his home reservation to pursue a music career, Destin stumbles back into town with unexpected car trouble and lands at the Wide Wigwam, the diner at the centre of the community. There he finds many of those who he left behind and who want to remind him of his history and his place in the community.

HOLIDAY PANTO

Hansel & Gretel: The Sticky & Sweet Panto

By Rob Kempson

Musical Arrangements by Jeff Newberry

Directed by Rob Kempson

November 21 - December 28, 2025

A twisted and sugary fairytale for the holidays!

Hansel and Gretel are siblings who are abandoned in a forest, and due to some rather unfortunate navigation, they fall into the hands of a nasty witch who lives in a gingerbread house. With songs you know and love, hilarious characters, and the silliest of stories, this sugar-laden panto will have you rolling in the aisles!

CAPITOL THEATRE: SECOND STAGE SERIES

Handsome But Charmless

Created & Performed by Kyle Golemba

Music Direction by Adam White

June 3 - 8, 2025

A bad review becomes a brilliant one-man show!

Titled after Kyle's worst review, Handsome But Charmless chronicles his journey navigating life as an actor. Full of great Broadway music, hilarious stories, and reflections on the ups and downs of life in the theatre, Kyle (Bed & Breakfast, 2024) is sure to make you tap your toes while tickling your funny bone.

The Newfoundland Songbook

Created & Performed by Shipyard Kitchen Party

July 3 - 13, 2025

You may not be a Newfoundlander when you take your seat, but you'll feel like one when you leave!

From the remote outports to the vibrant city of St. John's, you'll hear the timeless sea-shanties, triumphant ballads, and the hilarious foot-stomping sing-a-longs that make Canada's 10th province its most legendary.

Green Light Arts'

Let Me Explain

Created & Performed by Izad Etemadi

Directed by Matt White

August 12 - 17, 2025

A hilarious night of songs, satire, and personal stories.

Izad Etemadi has spent most of his life explaining himself to others: his ethnicity, his sexuality, the pronunciation of his name. This queer Iranian-Canadian immigrant born in Germany is going to attempt to explain his entire existence in 60-ish minutes, so he never has to do it again.

CAPITOL THEATRE: CONCERTS

Billboard in Concert:

The Power of Women & 1986

Conceived by Jeff Newberry & Rob Kempson

March 8 - 9 & September 27 - 28, 2025

The songs you know and love live on stage!

Our signature remix of your favourite tunes returns in 2025 with a twist. Created by local and regional artists, these unique concerts celebrate the top billboard hits of a given year.

The Power of Women will feature hits by: Jann Arden, Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Mariah Carey, Adele, Taylor Swift, Toni Braxton, and many more!

1986 will feature hits by: Lionel Richie, Patti LaBelle, Prince, Whitney Houston, Starship, Madonna, Bon Jovi, Janet Jackson, and many more!

How We Got to Jersey: A Tale of Two Frankies

Created and Performed by Jeff Madden & Adrian Marchuk

Musical Direction and Arrangements by Mark Camilleri

Oct 24 - 26, 2025

All your favourite hits from Jersey Boys in one show!

How We Got To Jersey: A Tale Of Two Frankies is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear not one, but two Frankie Vallis in a show-stopping concert revue that takes you behind the scenes of the blockbuster Broadway smash hit, Jersey Boys. Starring Adrian Marchuk and Jeff Madden, find out how two small-town Canadian kids grew up to both play a bonafide Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame superstar on stages around the world, to an audience of millions.

Subscription packages are up to 15% off when booked before December 31. Single tickets will be available in early 2025.

Mainstage Subscription - Waitress, Steel Magnolias, Rez Gas

Mainstage Subscription PLUS - above shows PLUS Alice in Wonderland

Music Lovers' Subscription - Billboard in Concert: The Power of Women, How We Got to Jersey: A Tale of Two Frankies, and Billboard in Concert: 1986

Second Stage Subscription - feat. Handsome but Charmless, The Newfoundland Songbook, and Let Me Explain

Flex Pass Subscription - choice of any three shows from Mainstage, Music Lovers' or Second Stage Subscriptions.

PLAY A PART

The Capitol is a not-for-profit performing arts venue, and your support makes a difference.

Capitol Circle Members receive exclusive offers throughout the year and help to ensure long-term sustainability of the theatre.

Volunteers are the heartbeat of our organisation. If you're interested in a unique opportunity to give back to the community, consider volunteering at the Capitol.

