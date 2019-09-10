Canadian Tour Of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Comes To Toronto

On September 18 and 19 Andrew Morrisey, originally from Nova Scotia, will be bringing his impeccable vocals and signature comedic style to Toronto in a production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. This Tony Award winning cult classic, takes its audience on a funny, heartbreaking, transgender rock roller coaster of a ride that follows Hedwig Robinson on her journey from communist East Berlin to a trailer park in Kansas.

Last Fall, Montreal Theatre Hub hailed the production as a "Triumph in Poignant Gender Queer Production".

Originally from Truro and now based in New York, Morrisey brings both humour and vulnerability to the role of the fiercely defiant Hedwig. Broadway World had this to say about Morrisey's portrayal of the titular role - "Morrisey brings a rare electricity that is powered by vulnerability and glitter. Hedwig is a difficult role but he was able to flawlessly balance the character's seductive moves and humour with heart on sleeve emotions. Some actors are born to play a role - Morrisey was meant for Hedwig. Move over, Neil!"

Supported by Montreal's Noelle Hannibal in the role of Yitzhak and a 4 piece band, the production raises important questions about gender, identity, and acceptance. Ultimately, however, it has been the messages of love and redemption that have continued to draw audiences in for more than two decades since it was first performed in drag bars and Off Broadway dives by the show's creator John Cameron Mitchell.

"This role has pushed me farther than any role to date" says Morrisey. "I love Hedwig's resilient spirit and can't wait for those that don't know her to meet her - and those that love her to become reacquainted!"

Performances are taking place at Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander St, Toronto, ON M4Y 1B4

Tickets available at tickets.buddiesinbadtimes.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You