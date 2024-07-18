Canadian Premiere of INIFINITE LIFE Will Be Led By Jean Yoon and More at the Coal Mine Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Coal Mine Theatre will present the Canadian premiere of INFINITE LIFE, by Annie Baker, and directed by Jackie Maxwell. Performances run September 6-29, 2024.

Five women in Northern California sit outside on chaise lounges and philosophize. A surprisingly funny inquiry into the complexity of suffering, and what it means to desire in a body that’s failing you.

The cast will be led by Kim's Convenience star Jean Yoon, alongside Brenda Bazinet, Ari Cohen, Kyra Harper, Christine Horne, and Nancy Palk.

Infinite Life premiered off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company on August 18, 2023. Directed by James Macdonald, the production featured Marylouise Burke, Mia Katigbak, Christina Kirk, Kristine Nielsen, Brenda Pressley and Pete Simpson.

