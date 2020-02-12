CONFIGURATIONS OF A DIVINE B!TC(H) Announced at Theatre Passe Muraille

goat(h)owl theatre presentsConfigurations of a Divine B!tc(h) runs March 26-April 4, 2020 at Theatre Passe Muraille

Join our army of tampon-wielding renegades as they celebrate bodies that transform through menarche, periods, pregnancy, birth-giving, and menopause. Configurations of a Divine B!tc(h) explores the sticky, messy, hairy, nasty, bloody absurdity that comes with having a uterus. It's funny, it's gross, it's beautiful, it's reverent. It's queer enough to make Albert Nobbs proud.

But beware, we're out for blood!

Configurations of a Divine B!tc(h)Conceived by goat(h)owl and created in collaboration with the ensemble:Siena Dolinski, Alison Haines, Oliver Jane, Chloe Payne, Leah Pritchard, Anna Sapershteyn, Jillian Rees-Brown, Nora Smith

Directed by Maria WodzinskaMusic by Devlin Edgar FlynnSet Design by Maria Wodzinska & Oliver JaneCostume Design by Judie PlazaLighting Design by Rachel ShaenProduced by goat(h)owl theatre and Victor Pokinko

Theatre Passe Muraille Mainstage(16 Ryerson Ave.)

For more information, please visit goathowl.comOr contact Victoria Laberge at victoria.laberge@gmail.com | 416-819-7377





