COME FROM AWAY Toronto To Alter Screech-In Festivities

The team behind COME FROM AWAY Toronto has released a statement announcing their plan to alter a planned "Screech-In".

"We wanted to celebrate COME FROM AWAY in Toronto and the unique culture of Newfoundland. We thought a big group screech-in at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto would do just that. In our enthusiasm we took a misstep and we apologize.

Rightly, many people in Newfoundland took exception to a screech-in happening outside of the actual province that created the tradition.

We've heard them loud and clear and will no longer be organizing a screech-in.

We still want to honour and celebrate this tradition, but on Newfoundland soil.

After every performance of COME FROM AWAY, regardless of whether it is in Toronto, New York, London, on tour across North America (and no doubt in Melbourne, Australia, too, where the show will debut in July), audience members come out of the theatre and the first thing they want to do is visit Newfoundland and Labrador.

So, we will be sending four lucky couples who attend any of the four performances from Friday July 5th to Sunday, July 7th performances, one couple per performance, to Gander to participate in an official screech-in on native soil. They will be able to experience first-hand the magic and charm of Newfoundland and Labrador. WELCOME TO THE ROCK!"

COME FROM AWAY is now on sale through September 29, 2019, mirvish.com.





