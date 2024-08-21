COC's Free Concert Series to Return in September, Featuring Nearly 70 Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Canadian Opera Company's Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre Presented by TD Bank Group will return on September 25, 2024. The company's programming features nearly 70 performances this season, providing an intimate platform for audiences to see their own stories reflected artistically through music, dance, poetry, and so much more in downtown Toronto.

The Free Concert Series runs from September to May and spotlights local and International Artists in performances spanning a wide array of genres. It celebrates classical repertoire and musical traditions from around the world; the power of the human body in heart-rending and pulsating choreographed performances; and the glory of the human voice in a breadth of styles from across the ages.

This season's performances showcase a diversity of international arts and culture with:

innovative, genre-bending performances including: a mix of jazz, flamenco, and Indian rhythms from Lara Wong & Melón Jiménez Trio; David Occhipinti with String Trio and Alex Hetherington presenting Occhipinti's new compositions with Dadaist-inspired vocals; Klezmer ensemble Schmaltz and Pepper performing joyous and virtuosic pieces inspired by jazz, Roma, classical, and European folk music; and "avant-accessible" percussion/piano duo SHHH!! Ensemble presenting a concert of refreshing genre mashups;

multi-disciplinary performances featuring: Latin American music and dance from Latinx Ensemble 2024 in partnership with Hispanic Canadian Heritage Council; Indian Kathak dance and music presented by Parul Gupta Dance Works alongside tabla player Ravi Singh and sitar player Rajesh Sant; folk/pop singer-songwriter Emily Jean Flack performing a Celtic fusion program with step-dancing, fiddle, and vocals; and interdisciplinary performance collective Looking Glass Ensemble;

engaging and moving recitals from COC mainstage artists, including Samuel Chan; Isaiah Bell; Teiya Kasahara 笠原 貞野 (with Chihiro Yasufuku 安福 知優); and Lauren Fagan;

pianist Adam Sherkin presenting a recital of piano music by Julien Bilodeau just days before the opening night of La Reine-garçon, including a world premiere of “Three Paraphrases on La Reine-garçon," written especially for Sherkin's performance.

“The Free Concert Series offers an expansive range of performances, featuring both the classical canon and artists and art forms from a wide range of cultural backgrounds,” says Emily Lapin, Interim Manager, Free Concert Series.

“We're thrilled to offer a unique platform for emerging artists as well as being an exciting destination for the debut of new works and preview of upcoming local performances,” continues Lapin. “The breadth of our programming clearly resonates with Toronto's many different communities, many of whom who have expressed their appreciation for the diversity of stories we share on this stage. By providing accessible, engaging, and immersive programming, the Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre is helping to remove barriers typically associated with traditional performance venues and creating space for local artistry to thrive.”

For a full calendar of events, please visit coc.ca/FreeConcerts.

