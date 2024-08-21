COC's Free Concert Series to Return in September, Featuring Nearly 70 Performances

The Free Concert Series runs from September to May and spotlights local and international artists in performances spanning a wide array of genres.
The Canadian Opera Company's Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre Presented by TD Bank Group will return on September 25, 2024. The company's programming features nearly 70 performances this season, providing an intimate platform for audiences to see their own stories reflected artistically through music, dance, poetry, and so much more in downtown Toronto.
The Free Concert Series runs from September to May and spotlights local and International Artists in performances spanning a wide array of genres. It celebrates classical repertoire and musical traditions from around the world; the power of the human body in heart-rending and pulsating choreographed performances; and the glory of the human voice in a breadth of styles from across the ages.
This season's performances showcase a diversity of international arts and culture with:
“The Free Concert Series offers an expansive range of performances, featuring both the classical canon and artists and art forms from a wide range of cultural backgrounds,” says Emily Lapin, Interim Manager, Free Concert Series.
“We're thrilled to offer a unique platform for emerging artists as well as being an exciting destination for the debut of new works and preview of upcoming local performances,” continues Lapin. “The breadth of our programming clearly resonates with Toronto's many different communities, many of whom who have expressed their appreciation for the diversity of stories we share on this stage. By providing accessible, engaging, and immersive programming, the Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre is helping to remove barriers typically associated with traditional performance venues and creating space for local artistry to thrive.”
For a full calendar of events, please visit coc.ca/FreeConcerts.
