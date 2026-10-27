CINDERELLA and A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to Open at Shaw Festival

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The Shaw Festival will launch its 2026 holiday season with two new productions in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, directed and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Kimberley Rampersad, will begin performances November 8 at the Festival Theatre, while A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, directed by Jonathan Tan, will open its run November 5 at the Court House Theatre. Both productions will continue through December 23.

The holiday lineup marks a change for the festival, which will not present A Christmas Carol in Niagara-on-the-Lake for the first time since 2017. Instead, the Shaw Festival's adaptation of the Dickens classic will be staged at The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre in Toronto as part of the company's three-year artistic residency.

“With the holiday season close at hand, the Shaw Festival is thrilled to welcome audiences back to Niagara-on-the-Lake for an entirely new slate of holiday shows,” said Artistic Director Tim Carroll. “With both an enchanting musical adventure in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and a beloved family classic in A Year with Frog and Toad, we're serving up a double helping of festive joy.”

Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Running November 8 through December 23 at the Festival Theatre, CINDERELLA features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and the original book by Hammerstein. The production includes orchestrations by Danny Troob and music adaptation and arrangements by David Chase.

The musical follows Ella, a young woman living under the control of her stepmother and stepsisters, whose life changes when Prince Topher announces a royal ball. With help from her Fairy Godmother, woodland creatures, and a little magic, Ella gets the opportunity to pursue a different future.

The cast features Kelsey Verzotti as Ella, Taurian Teelucksingh as Prince Topher, Elodie Gillett as the Stepmother, Gabriella Sundar Singh and Mirabella Sundar Singh as the Stepsisters, and Patty Jamieson as the Fairy Godmother.

Additional cast members include Jean Blandon, Nathan Carroll, Cassandra Consiglio, Michael Derworiz, Daniel Greenberg, Bryce Johnson, Jaden Kim, Graeme Kitagawa, Shona Kiyama, Beatrice Kwan, Madelyn Miyashita, André Morin, Cheryl Mullings, Savion Roach, Jeremiah Sparks, Eamon Stocks, Mikayla Stradiotto, Jay Turvey, Kelly Wong, and Jenny L. Wright.

Rampersad directs and choreographs the production, with music direction by Paul Sportelli. Cory Sincennes designs the sets, costumes, and illusions, with lighting by Jareth Li, sound by Corey Macfadyen and Kaitlyn MacKinnon, and associate choreography by Matt Alfano.

Leigh McClymont leads the stage management team, joined by assistant stage managers Sang-Sang Lee and Annie McWhinnie.

The production features Rodgers and Hammerstein songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “Stepsisters' Lament.”

Saturday matinee audiences will also have the opportunity to participate in a Mini Manners workshop and children's tea, introducing young attendees to royal etiquette through interactive activities.

CINDERELLA is recommended for audiences ages four and older.

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD will run November 5 through December 23 at the Court House Theatre. Featuring music by Robert Reale and a book and lyrics by Willie Reale, the musical is based on the children's books by Arnold Lobel.

The Shaw Festival previously presented the musical as an outdoor concert series in 2022. The 2026 production will feature a new cast, a new design, and additional songs not included in the earlier presentation.

Directed by Jonathan Tan, the musical follows the cheerful Frog and his more reserved friend Toad through a series of adventures across the seasons. From sledding mishaps to delayed mail deliveries, the two friends navigate everyday challenges while discovering the importance of their friendship.

Drew Plummer will star as Frog opposite Michael Therriault as Toad. The cast also includes Kristi Frank, Matthew Joseph, Jeigh Madjus, Jade Repeta, Travis Seetoo, and Jacqueline Thair.

The creative team includes music director Ryan deSouza, choreographer Kerry Gage, set and Costume Designer Judith Bowden, and lighting designer Hina Nishioka.

Meredith Macdonald leads the stage management team, with assistant stage manager Kathryn Urbanek and apprentice stage manager Beatrice Freedman.

Before each performance, families will be invited to participate in a themed workshop featuring arts, crafts, and games inspired by the musical.

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD is recommended for audiences ages four and older.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Moves to Toronto

The Shaw Festival will also present its adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre in Toronto as part of its three-year artistic residency.

The production will bring Charles Dickens' holiday story to the stage through puppetry, period costumes and scenery, audience participation, and sing-alongs.

Tickets for the Toronto engagement are available through Harbourfront Centre's website.

Holiday Season Information

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA will run November 8–December 23 at the Festival Theatre, while A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD will play November 5–December 23 at the Court House Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Both productions are recommended for audiences ages four and older and will offer additional family programming throughout their runs.

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