A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Mark 10th Anniversary at Shaw Festival
The production, originally adapted by Artistic Director Tim Carroll, will expand to two Toronto and Niagara-on-the-Lake stages as part of Shaw's 65th season.
The Shaw Festival announced its holiday shows for its 65th Season today. Marking the tenth anniversary of Shaw's inaugural production of A Christmas Carol, originally adapted and directed by Artistic Director Tim Carroll in 2017, specially adapted versions of this holiday favourite will be presented in 2027 at The Shaw's Festival Theatre and also at The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre enabling more people than ever to experience the magic of this beloved holiday classic
Adapted from the iconic perennial tale by Charles Dickens, The Shaw's production of A Christmas Carol features imaginative puppetry, world-class performers and an audience singalong. Since its Shaw premiere in 2017, the production has been a staple of The Shaw's holiday season at the Royal George Theatre until its closure last year.
“Since we first adapted A Christmas Carol for The Shaw, we have been over the moon to see so many families make our production an annual tradition,” said Tim Carroll. “Finding a home for A Christmas Carol while we rebuild the Royal George Theatre was one of the original ideas behind our artistic residency with Harbourfront Centre. The demand for this year's performances at Harbourfront has already been extraordinary, and next year we will share the joy and magic of this story with even more people – on two very different and very special stages.”
In 2027, A Christmas Carol will be presented on Shaw's largest stage, the Festival Theatre, for the first time, from November 19 to December 23.
“A Christmas Carol has always been a story full of wonder and revelations and next year will be no exception. The heart of the show will remain the same, but each theatre gives us a wonderfully unique playground. We're having great fun dreaming up what A Christmas Carol can become on each stage – and there will be a few surprises along the way,” added Carroll.
The Shaw's 2027 holiday season will also feature a new holiday-themed cabaret, directed by Shaw Festival Associate Artistic Director, Kimberley Rampersad. On stage at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, this festive offering, running from November 20 to December 23, 2027, celebrates the season with song, as the Shaw Festival ensemble performs renditions of classic holiday standards in a cozy seasonal setting.
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