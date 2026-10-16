Video: Kennedy Caughell and Desmond Sean Ellington Talk HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Hell's Kitchen stars Kennedy Caughell and Desmond Sean Ellington discuss the music, story and themes of Alicia Keys' musical in a new interview. Watch the video!

The North American tour of Hell's Kitchen is currently making its Canadian premiere at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, where performances continue through October 25, 2026, as part of the 2026/27 Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season.

Caughell stars as Jersey, while Ellington plays Davis. The touring company also features Maya Drake as Ali, Roz White as Miss Liza Jane and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck.

Featuring the music of 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen follows Ali, a 17-year-old growing up in New York City as she navigates her relationships with family, discovers her musical abilities and searches for independence.

The musical is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

The creative team includes scenic designer Robert Brill, Costume Designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen and projection designer Peter Nigrini. Orchestrations are by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, with arrangements by Alicia Keys and Blackstone.

The North American tour features music direction by Emily Orr, with Lily Ling serving as associate music supervisor.

Hell's Kitchen continues at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre through October 25.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 00 Hrs 39 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Toronto News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming