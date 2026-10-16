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Video: Kennedy Caughell and Desmond Sean Ellington Talk HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour

The cast members discuss the music, story and themes of Alicia Keys' musical during its Toronto engagement at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

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Hell's Kitchen stars Kennedy Caughell and Desmond Sean Ellington discuss the music, story and themes of Alicia Keys' musical in a new interview. Watch the video!

The North American tour of Hell's Kitchen is currently making its Canadian premiere at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, where performances continue through October 25, 2026, as part of the 2026/27 Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season.

Caughell stars as Jersey, while Ellington plays Davis. The touring company also features Maya Drake as Ali, Roz White as Miss Liza Jane and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck.

Featuring the music of 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen follows Ali, a 17-year-old growing up in New York City as she navigates her relationships with family, discovers her musical abilities and searches for independence.

The musical is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

The creative team includes scenic designer Robert Brill, Costume Designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen and projection designer Peter Nigrini. Orchestrations are by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, with arrangements by Alicia Keys and Blackstone.

The North American tour features music direction by Emily Orr, with Lily Ling serving as associate music supervisor.

Hell's Kitchen continues at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre through October 25.

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