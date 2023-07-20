CHRIS, MRS. Will Have its World Premiere in Toronto

Performances will run from December 5 to 31 at The Winter Garden Theatre, 189 Yonge St., Toronto.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 2 at Toronto Fringe Photo 1 Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 2 at Toronto Fringe
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 1 at Toronto Fringe Photo 2 Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 1 at Toronto Fringe
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: WEEKEND ROUNDUP at Toronto Fringe Photo 4 Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: WEEKEND ROUNDUP at Toronto Fringe

CHRIS, MRS. Will Have its World Premiere in Toronto

CHRIS, MRS. Will Have its World Premiere in Toronto

The world premiere of Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical, will feature an original score and a cast of 17 talented Canadian actors to be announced this fall. Chris, Mrs. will run from December 5 to 31 at The Winter Garden Theatre, 189 Yonge St., Toronto. Opening night is December 7 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more details visit Click Here.

Stodolak (Composer, Music Director & Producer) and Kerr (Lyricist, Director & Producer) met in 2018 while performing in ELF The Musical at Theatre Aquarius. Their shared love of holiday movies and musicals inspired the creation of Chris, Mrs. The show was developed through a fully-funded Kickstarter campaign in 2020, followed by a sold-out workshop presentation in Stratford, ON in 2022.

The Chris, Mrs. Story

Ring in the holiday season with the Chris family, where the everyday collides with the enchanted. The story begins in the city, where festiveless father Ben Chris leverages his late parents' lodge in exchange for a promotion. The only problem is, his brother Charlie still runs the lodge. Ben reluctantly decides to head there to convince him to sell, packing up his socialite girlfriend Vicki, and his children - teenage daughter Claire and troublemaking twins Samuel and Samantha.

After discovering a ring in their father's suitcase, the twins write to Santa for assistance, which seems to appear in the form of Holly, a seasonal employee at the lodge. Between Charlie's nostalgic nature and Holly's Christmas cheer, it soon becomes a holiday no one will forget. Full of mischief and mistletoe, twisted ankles and tangled heartstrings, Chris, Mrs. is a heart-warming story that will make you laugh and is bound to be a new holiday favourite!

"We're overjoyed to premiere Chris, Mrs. at The Winter Garden Theatre, a beautiful building synonymous with holiday theatre-going," said Stodolak and Kerr. "We wanted to marry the comfort of watching holiday movies at home with the spectacle of live performance, including original music and dance numbers. The Christmas season is incredibly important to our own family, and we couldn't wait to share this early invitation to our new show, perfect for those who are getting a start on plans for December."

Illustration Artwork for Chris, Mrs.

The illustration artwork for Chris, Mrs. was developed by Canadian illustrator and artist, Kagan McLeod, who has been illustrating for books, comics, magazines, newspapers and design firms since graduating from Sheridan College's illustration program in 1999. Kagan also created the illustrated end credits to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+/Marvel Studios).

Tickets and Special Early Elf Pricing

Tickets for Chris, Mrs. are on sale now and range from $51 to $138 with preview, family and group discounts available. For information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or email boxoffice@boldlyproductions.com. Special Early Elf pricing is available now for 20% off the first two weeks of the show (for a limited time only).




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Toronto Fringe Festival Celebrates A Successful Return! Photo
Toronto Fringe Festival Celebrates A Successful Return!

The 35th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival wrapped up after 12 successful days of live theatre in 16 venues, plus free programming at the POSTSCRIPT Patio from July 5-16, 2023.

2
Massey Hall Presents LYLE LOVETT AND JOHN HIATT TOGETHER ON STAGE, October 12 Photo
Massey Hall Presents LYLE LOVETT AND JOHN HIATT TOGETHER ON STAGE, October 12

Iconic songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Together on Stage at Massey Hall on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

3
SHARING THE STAGE: Free Outdoor Performances Announced At Harbourfront Centre, August 17 & Photo
SHARING THE STAGE: Free Outdoor Performances Announced At Harbourfront Centre, August 17 – 19

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, has announced Sharing the Stage returns to Harbourfront Centre for free outdoor performances on the Concert Stage, dance classes and interactive conversations August 17 – 19.     

4
THE ILLUSIONISTS – MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS to Arrive at the Princess of Wales Theatre Photo
THE ILLUSIONISTS – MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS to Arrive at the Princess of Wales Theatre in November

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Prepare to be spellbound by mind-blowing illusions and holiday spectacle in this unmissable theatrical experience. Get ready for a magical holiday season and witness unforgettable magic and festive entertainment.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Video Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Video
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jungle Book reimagined
Bluma Appel Theatre (10/12-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Year With Frog and Toad
Wychwood Theatre (7/08-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (7/12-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inspirato Festival – Staged Play Readings
Maja Prentice Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Bluma Appel Theatre (11/14-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Havana Night Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I ❤️ Toronto
The Second City (8/17-11/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crooner
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (7/05-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Orillia Opera House Production of Bed and Breakfast
The Rose Studio (8/24-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You