CHRIS, MRS. Will Have its World Premiere in Toronto

The world premiere of Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical, will feature an original score and a cast of 17 talented Canadian actors to be announced this fall. Chris, Mrs. will run from December 5 to 31 at The Winter Garden Theatre, 189 Yonge St., Toronto. Opening night is December 7 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more details visit Click Here.

Stodolak (Composer, Music Director & Producer) and Kerr (Lyricist, Director & Producer) met in 2018 while performing in ELF The Musical at Theatre Aquarius. Their shared love of holiday movies and musicals inspired the creation of Chris, Mrs. The show was developed through a fully-funded Kickstarter campaign in 2020, followed by a sold-out workshop presentation in Stratford, ON in 2022.

The Chris, Mrs. Story

Ring in the holiday season with the Chris family, where the everyday collides with the enchanted. The story begins in the city, where festiveless father Ben Chris leverages his late parents' lodge in exchange for a promotion. The only problem is, his brother Charlie still runs the lodge. Ben reluctantly decides to head there to convince him to sell, packing up his socialite girlfriend Vicki, and his children - teenage daughter Claire and troublemaking twins Samuel and Samantha.

After discovering a ring in their father's suitcase, the twins write to Santa for assistance, which seems to appear in the form of Holly, a seasonal employee at the lodge. Between Charlie's nostalgic nature and Holly's Christmas cheer, it soon becomes a holiday no one will forget. Full of mischief and mistletoe, twisted ankles and tangled heartstrings, Chris, Mrs. is a heart-warming story that will make you laugh and is bound to be a new holiday favourite!

"We're overjoyed to premiere Chris, Mrs. at The Winter Garden Theatre, a beautiful building synonymous with holiday theatre-going," said Stodolak and Kerr. "We wanted to marry the comfort of watching holiday movies at home with the spectacle of live performance, including original music and dance numbers. The Christmas season is incredibly important to our own family, and we couldn't wait to share this early invitation to our new show, perfect for those who are getting a start on plans for December."

Illustration Artwork for Chris, Mrs.

The illustration artwork for Chris, Mrs. was developed by Canadian illustrator and artist, Kagan McLeod, who has been illustrating for books, comics, magazines, newspapers and design firms since graduating from Sheridan College's illustration program in 1999. Kagan also created the illustrated end credits to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+/Marvel Studios).

Tickets and Special Early Elf Pricing

Tickets for Chris, Mrs. are on sale now and range from $51 to $138 with preview, family and group discounts available. For information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or email boxoffice@boldlyproductions.com. Special Early Elf pricing is available now for 20% off the first two weeks of the show (for a limited time only).