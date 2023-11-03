Bry Webb Comes to TD Music Hall in March 2024

The performance is on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

TD Music Hall welcomes acclaimed songwriter / musician Bry Webb on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Tickets on-sale Friday, November 10 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

Over a decade since his days of touring the world fronting Constantines, Bry Webb reached out to the community cultivated during that era to help bring to life his new album Run With Me, which is out today via Idee Fixe (listen here). Members of Constantines, Jennifer Castle, Julie Doiron, Daniel Romano, Steph Yates, Rich Burnett, Nathan Lawr, and Olivier Fairfield, all helped make the new album, much like the just announced TD Music Hall concert, reflect both the palpable urgency recalling the rallying rhythms of Constantines' anthems and the quietude and introspection of his past acclaimed solo work. 

The results are a stunning musical setting for songs of death, transition, hope, and new beginnings - all featuring inspired poetics sung by one of music's most distinct voices. 

Bry Webb's past solo releases, Provider (2011) and Free Will (2014), were performed on Massey's main stage, firstly as support for friend/collaborator Feist and then again as part of the Live at Massey Hall series (watch here), which was also released as a live album (check it out here). Performing at Allied Music Centre/Massey Hall's new TD Music Hall is a fitting complement and appropriate surrounding to join Bry Webb and his band of friends as they celebrate new beginnings and a welcome return to the stage.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




