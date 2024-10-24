Bad Dog Theatre & Factory Theatre Present The Return Of HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The holidays are here, the gifts are wrapped, the tree's sparkling, and the fruitcake has found its annual re-gifted home. Now all that's missing is the party—and we've got the only one you need. Bad Dog Theatre Company, in association with Factory Theatre, is proud to announce the return of the 2023 multi-Dora Nominated show Holiday! An Improvised Musical from December 11-21, 2024 at Factory Theatre.

Holiday! An Improvised Musical is back for its second annual run this December, bringing a completely original, laugh-out-loud musical based on audience suggestions. Inspired by Stephen Sondheim's Company, this festive production is a rollercoaster of love, relationships, and the true meaning of the holidays, all delivered with a heaping dose of joy, humour, and catchy tunes—created on the spot.

Directed by award-winning improviser Jan Caruana (Because News), Holiday! An Improvised Musical features a fully improvised score by musical genius Scott Christian (The Second City) and an all-star cast from the heart of Toronto's comedy scene.

Each night audiences will catch a rotating cast of their favourite comedy stars including:

AP Bautista (The Tita Collective)

Ashley Botting (This Hour Has 22 Minutes)

Aurora Browne (Baroness Von Sketch Show)

Nadine Djoury (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Kyah Green (Sort Of)

Brandon Hackett (Run The Burbs)

Sam Hancock (JFL)

Reid Janisse (The Second City)

Stephanie Malek (Songbuster)

Tickets and info at https://www.factorytheatre.ca/shows/holiday-an-improvised-musical/

