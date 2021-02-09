Arts Ahead Presents VIBRATIONS: ARTS, WELLNESS & THE SEARCH FOR BALANCE

This year, Centennial College's annual student-run event, Arts Ahead, will present the first-ever digital event on the theme of Vibrations: Arts, Wellness & The Search for Balance, running March 3rd and 4th. The two-day event will explore the topic of wellness in the arts and cultural sector to promote physical, emotional, and financial health.

Arts Ahead will host panelists from local arts organizations, such as Kelly Straughan, Executive Artistic Director of Workman Arts, in addition to wellness practitioners and artists who will facilitate various workshops, including visual, sound, and movement art therapy. The Financials for Creatives workshop, facilitated by Certified Financial Planner Chris Enns, will dive into financial management, specifically for those working in the arts. The Creative Togetherness workshop - run by author and energy-work therapist, Marn Norwich - will explore writing as a tool for healing. In a panel on wellness, identity, and culture, the group will look at the value of arts within diverse communities and how the arts impact wellness.

Arts Ahead will deliver practical measures to stay well during this challenging time, sprinkled with moments of mindfulness and opportunities to network with industry creatives. Arts Ahead will run on March 3rd from 10am - 3pm and March 4th from 4pm - 8:30pm. Buy tickets at artsahead.org (student pricing available) and learn more about this exciting event.

Stay tuned and connect with the Arts Ahead team on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ccartsahead.