Anesti Danelis Brings Third Solo Musical Comedy Show To The 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival This July

Award-winning comedian, musician, writer, filmmaker and viral internet sensation, Anesti Danelis brings his highly anticipated third solo musical comedy show This Show Will Change Your Life to the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival taking place from July 6th - 17th, 2022 at the Al Green Theatre (750 Spadina Ave).

Inspired by the deep well of vapid internet gurus, and aggressive self-help books yelling at you to "Get Your F**king Sh*t Together!!!" Anesti Danelis has decided that he will also add his voice to the oversaturated void of unsolicited advice. With catchy songs on guitar, piano, and violin you will be serenaded about: stealing from work, living at home, mermaids with unsolicited advice, the dangers of toying with a bisexual man's heart, alternative medicines, mental health breaths, signs your partner is cheating on you (they're wearing shoes, pants, and a shirt? who are they trying to impress?), and so much more.

"This Show Will Change Your Life is a musical comedy concert that spoofs wellness culture and self-help advice. I feel like we're constantly being bombarded with advice to "how to change your life!" by random people online or in print." said Anesti Danelis "Sometimes I'll be scrolling through TikTok and I'll get videos on "how to manifest your dreams," or someone will be performing reiki on camera to "cleanse my aura," or I'll walk into a book store and a book will be like "How to UN-F**K YOURSELF, YOU A**HOLE!" I thought it would be fun to poke at this, and

show how ridiculous some of the self-help world can be and that absolutely no one knows sh*t. This show is a ridiculously fun time packed with funny original songs set to great music. If you're a fan of Flight of the Conchords or the Lonely Island, then this kind of show is right up your alley. I hope audiences walk away feeling like they can change their lives themselves without having to listen to any wellness gurus on Instagram telling them that micro dosing kombucha while practicing gratitude in the wilderness will solve their problems."

Showtimes for This Show Will Change Your Life

Wednesday, July 6th - 7:30pm

Friday, July 8th - 4:45pm

Sunday, July 10th - 5:00pm

Monday, July 11th - 9:30pm

Thursday, July 14th - 6:45pm

Friday, July 15th - 5:00pm

Saturday, July 16th - 5:00pm

To purchase tickets: http://fringetoronto.com

About Anesti Danelis

Anesti Danelis is a comedian, musician, writer, and filmmaker whose work has been featured on VICE, People Magazine, AV Club, Daily Mail UK, Extra TV and other radio and TV shows across the globe. He has an hour-long musical comedy special streaming worldwide on NextUp Comedy, has performed on Global TV, and CBC as part of the Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 18 now streaming CBC Gem), and has been heard on CBC radios Laugh Out Loud.

His comedic videos frequently go viral, raking in over 80 million views and listens across the internet, over 250,000 followers, and hundreds of fan-made remakes on TikTok and Instagram. You may also know him as the guy who busted out his guitar and sang-quit his Starbucks job in a video that went viral worldwide across almost every outlet in 2019.

As a live act he tours his musical comedy shows to festivals earning both audience and critical praise. His debut show was announced as Top 8 Best Comedy Shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the Amused Moose Comedy Awards 2018, and he has been nominated for Best Variety Act at the Canadian Comedy Awards 2019. His sophomore show experienced a sold-out run and critical praise in the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival before heading back to Edinburgh where it was taped for a comedy special. Upcoming he is going on Tour with the Tita Collective, and with his third hour back to Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

For more information, please visit www.anestidanelis.com.