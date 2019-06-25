ALLEGRA AND SERENA PRESENT: TWINSATIONS at Toronto Fringe

Party Time Productions in association with the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival presents: "Allegra and Serena Present: Twinsations" at the Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace, 16 Ryerson Ave

Allegra and Serena Shanazarian were poised to be the biggest twin child stars of the 1990s. That is, until Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen swooped in and stole their spotlight. Now, decades later, they are back to prove their star power with the true stories behind their biggest childhood auditions, and renditions of their greatest pre-teen hits like "Grade 7 Crush" (oh... you've never heard of it?)

Twinsations is a loving parody of 90's pop culture, which challenges the standards of who controls the spotlight and who gets to be heard. This is the True Hollywood Story of your new favourite twin sensations and the lives slash careers slash fame slash fortune that could have been theirs...you think you know, but you have no idea. Party Time Productions, created by Alene and Sara Shanazarian, has put together a team of Fringe fan favourites including Dramaturge Aaron Jan (Ga Ting, Silk Bath, and Everyone Wants a T-Shirt!), Producer Rachel Kennedy (Crème de la Femme Cabaret, Urban Myth, and Everyone Wants a T-Shirt!) and Lighting Designer Logan Cracknell (Ga Ting, RAGE AGAINST Trilogy, and Everyone Wants a T-Shirt!). They can't wait to unleash this show as part of Toronto Fringe 2019!

Creative Team

Logan Cracknell Lighting Design

Valentine Ho Co-Director

Christoph Ibrahim Accompanist/Cast

Aaron Jan Dramaturge

Rachel Kennedy Producer

Alene Shanazarian Creator/Cast/Co-Director

Sarah Shanazarian Creator/Cast/Co-Director

Kit Simmons Stage Manager

Showtimes

Wed. July 3 - 10:00 PM

Fri. July 5 - 8:15 PM

Sun. July 7 - 1:00 PM

Tues. July 9 - 5:00 PM

Wed. July 10 - 8:15 PM

Thurs. July 11 - 9:45 PM

Sat. July 13 - 6:15 PM

Sun. July 14 - 12:30 PM

Tickets: https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/allegra-serena-present-twinsations





