A FUNNY PROPOSITION Comes to Tallulah's Cabaret

Bruce Dow won 2 Dora Mavor Moore Awards for his work at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. The Broadway Bound (again!) Bruce, Actor/Singer, and Stratford Festival Veteran presents his solo, cabaret experience - A FUNNY PROPOSITION - for ONE NIGHT ONLY - October 10, 2019 at 7:30 pm @ Tallulah's Cabaret, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

What is more ridiculous than middle-age? Certain experiences are expected, but we are truly prepared for none of them. Aging parents, divorce, new love, starting again while in the middle of the journey? Life as a clown, lost in a never ending vaudeville, faced with a series of show-cards - the show must go on - no matter what's next!

Developed by Mr. Dow over years of presenting very personal cabaret experiences, A FUNNY PROPOSITION sold out & wowed audiences at both Stratford Summer Music and in Prince Edward County as part of the Festival Players 2018 season.

Bruce Dow has appeared on Broadway in Jane Eyre, The Music Man, Anything Goes, and Jesus Christ Superstar, and will open on Broadway spring 2020 as the princess' footman, "Paul Burrell", in DIANA, a new musical from the creative teams behind the Tony Award Winning COME FROM AWAY and MEMPHIS at the legendary Longacre Theatre.

Mr. Dow has received 2 Dora Mavor Moore Awards for his work at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre; a Helen Hayes Nomination for his work in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum for the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington, DC; has appeared in leading roles in Shakespeare and musicals over 12 seasons as a member of The Acting Company at the Stratford Festival. He recently received his 4th Dora Award nomination for his work in Dr. Silver, a celebration of life for Outside the March and Musical Stage Companies. www.brucedow.com

Mark Selby is one of Toronto's most experienced and in-demand accompanists and musical directors - while also being a Canadian Screen Award nominated television producer. Recent credits include live primetime specials for the Canadian Screen Awards, the Scotiabank Giller Prize, and the all-star documentary Beyond Famous: Canada's Walk of Fame. His long association with the legendary Air Farce sketch comedy troupe includes producing their annual New Year's Special. www.markselby.ca

A FUNNY PROPOSITION is independently produced and is available for additional bookings.

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre / October 10, 7:30pm

Recommended for 18yrs & up / ADVISORY: Mature Subject Matter

Box Office: 416-975-8555 - OR - Online at: buddiesinbadtimes.com





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You