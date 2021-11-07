Santa Monica's Morgan-Wixson Theatre to Stage LITTLE WOMEN

The Morgan-Wixson Youth Education/Entertainment Series will present Little Women, The Broadway Musical. Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, directed by Anne Gesling, music direction by Daniel Koh, choreography by Michael Marchak, produced by Evelyn Vizzi, Eve Keller, and Cori Goldberg. The production runs November 13 - 28.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.

The talented Morgan-Wixson teen cast is so excited to be back on stage after a year and a half away! Masked and vaccinated, these dedicated performers have been rehearsing with a renewed sense of purpose and dedication.

Company members include (in alphabetical order) Filip Alexander, Charli Austin, Liliana Bettinelli, Eadric Einbinder, Avery Fox, Maia Goldberg, Sarah Hajmomenian, Sophia Joy, Cole Kaller, Chase Klein, Ethan Kuwata, Lily Moss, Emily Ockomichalak, Monty Oxman, Abby Penny, Taos Pressman, Juliett Rojas, Walden Sullivan, Yaya Toubassy, Bo-Violet Vig, and Mimi Vizzi, and Kheian Washington.

Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache and hope - the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Reserved seats available at www.morgan-wixson.org or by phone at 310-828-7519 or by email at boxoffice@ morgan-wixson.org. Ticket prices: Adults: $25, Ages 13-18: $20, Ages 12 & Under: $16.