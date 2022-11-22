West Coast Players Presents HOW TO SURVIVE YOUR FAMILY AT CHRISTMAS

West Coast Players will present William Missouri Downs' How to Survive Your Family at Christmas, directed by Jimmy Chang, from December 2-11, 2022.



It's Christmas, that wonderful time of year when families deck the halls, don their gay apparel, and pretend they don't hate each other. College student Loretta hasn't been home in two years because she has nothing in common with her blue-collar parents, Jerry and Rosy Nutt. When she left to attend Harvard, she thought she'd never return, but then she fell in love with a cultivated Cambridge law student, Langdon Kennedy, and he wants to meet her parents.



The difference between Loretta's law student and her parents couldn't be more profound. He loves yachting, while her parents never let her near water - growing up, Loretta's mother told her chlorine caused skepticism. He reads Tennyson, while her parents read Jonathan Livingston Seagull - not the book, the Cliffs Notes.



How to Survive Your Family At Christmas is a comedy about family, love, and the one thing we all need to survive the holidays, forgiveness.