West Coast Players Presents HOW TO SURVIVE YOUR FAMILY AT CHRISTMAS

How to Survive Your Family At Christmas is a comedy about family, love, and the one thing we all need to survive the holidays, forgiveness.

Nov. 22, 2022  
West Coast Players will present William Missouri Downs' How to Survive Your Family at Christmas, directed by Jimmy Chang, from December 2-11, 2022.

It's Christmas, that wonderful time of year when families deck the halls, don their gay apparel, and pretend they don't hate each other. College student Loretta hasn't been home in two years because she has nothing in common with her blue-collar parents, Jerry and Rosy Nutt. When she left to attend Harvard, she thought she'd never return, but then she fell in love with a cultivated Cambridge law student, Langdon Kennedy, and he wants to meet her parents.

The difference between Loretta's law student and her parents couldn't be more profound. He loves yachting, while her parents never let her near water - growing up, Loretta's mother told her chlorine caused skepticism. He reads Tennyson, while her parents read Jonathan Livingston Seagull - not the book, the Cliffs Notes.

How to Survive Your Family At Christmas is a comedy about family, love, and the one thing we all need to survive the holidays, forgiveness.



Hillsborough County Students Come to Tampa Theatre for American Stage Bilangual Kids Photo
Hillsborough County Students Come to Tampa Theatre for American Stage Bilangual Kids Show
For many of the students coming to the Tampa Theatre for a field trip this December 5 and 6, Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans will be the first time they will experience live theatre. Not to mention, live theatre with an all-Latin cast speaking both English and Spanish. 
Casting Announced For THE WOLVES at ThinkTank Theatre Photo
Casting Announced For THE WOLVES at ThinkTank Theatre
ThinkTank Theatre has announced casting for 'The Wolves', by Sarah DeLappe.  The play follows the experiences of nine teenage girls as they warm up for their Saturday morning soccer games. 
Previews: PLAID TIDINGS at Straz Center Photo
Previews: PLAID TIDINGS at Straz Center
In this sequel, a heavenly phone call from Rosemary Clooney inspires The Plaids to return for a posthumous Christmas performance to bring a little harmony to a discordant world. With music from the 50s and 60s combined with traditional holiday standards, this “heaven-sent” holiday confection promises to fill the audience with nostalgia for a bygone era.
Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE at FreeFall Theatre Company Photo
Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE at FreeFall Theatre Company
The Night Before imagines four friends snowed in Florida on December 23. They make the best of an odd weather situation, gathering around the piano for a night of fun, music, and games, accompanied by a surly house cat named Stephen Sondheim.

