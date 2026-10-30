WEST SIDE STORY Auditions to Be Held at Stage West Community Playhouse

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Stage West Community Playhouse in Spring Hill is holding auditions for West Side Story, the landmark musical that moved Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to the streets of 1950s New York. Lil Barcaski directs the spring 2027 production, with Zachary Smith as assistant director and Jacob Mandelin as music director.

West Side Story follows Tony and Maria, two young lovers caught between prejudice and the rivalry of two street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Since its Broadway premiere in 1957, the show has become one of the most important and influential musicals ever written. The score includes 'Something's Coming,' 'Maria,' 'Tonight,' 'America,' 'I Feel Pretty' and 'Somewhere.'

Auditions take place at Stage West Community Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, FL.

Friday, November 6, 6:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 7, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 8, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

What to Prepare

Bring two minutes of a song, with your track Ready to Play. You will also be taught a dance routine and asked to perform it in groups, so wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

Roles and Vocal Ranges

Only performers 17 and older will be considered.

Tony: Tenor (roughly Bb2 to Bb4, Bb5 with mix)

Maria: Soprano (high chest/head mix with clean classical/legit placement)

Anita: Mezzo-Soprano (strong belt/mix)

Riff: Tenor or high Baritone

Bernardo: Baritone

Action: Baritone

Doc, Chino, Anybodys: Non-singing/speaking roles

Ensemble: More than 20 performers are needed. They must be strong dancers who can learn routines, and strong singers. Tumbling, acrobatics and stage combat experience are a plus but not required.

The production is also casting four non-singing roles for performers ages 30 to 70, primarily male-presenting. Singing ability is a plus, and no dance experience is needed.

Performances

West Side Story runs March 26–28 and April 2–4, 2027, at Stage West Community Playhouse.

West Side Story has a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It is based on a conception of Jerome Robbins. The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), which also supplies all authorized performance materials.

For more information, visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

About Stage West Community Playhouse

Stage West Community Playhouse is a nonprofit community theatre in Spring Hill, Florida, serving Hernando, Citrus and Pasco counties. It is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre.

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