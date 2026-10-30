Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
WEST SIDE STORY Auditions to Be Held at Stage West Community Playhouse
The production, directed by Lil Barcaski with Jacob Mandelin as music director, will run at the Spring Hill venue.
Stage West Community Playhouse in Spring Hill is holding auditions for West Side Story, the landmark musical that moved Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to the streets of 1950s New York. Lil Barcaski directs the spring 2027 production, with Zachary Smith as assistant director and Jacob Mandelin as music director.
West Side Story follows Tony and Maria, two young lovers caught between prejudice and the rivalry of two street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Since its Broadway premiere in 1957, the show has become one of the most important and influential musicals ever written. The score includes 'Something's Coming,' 'Maria,' 'Tonight,' 'America,' 'I Feel Pretty' and 'Somewhere.'
Audition Dates
Auditions take place at Stage West Community Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, FL.
Friday, November 6, 6:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 7, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 8, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.
What to Prepare
Bring two minutes of a song, with your track Ready to Play. You will also be taught a dance routine and asked to perform it in groups, so wear comfortable clothes and shoes.
Roles and Vocal Ranges
Only performers 17 and older will be considered.
Tony: Tenor (roughly Bb2 to Bb4, Bb5 with mix)
Maria: Soprano (high chest/head mix with clean classical/legit placement)
Anita: Mezzo-Soprano (strong belt/mix)
Riff: Tenor or high Baritone
Bernardo: Baritone
Action: Baritone
Doc, Chino, Anybodys: Non-singing/speaking roles
Ensemble: More than 20 performers are needed. They must be strong dancers who can learn routines, and strong singers. Tumbling, acrobatics and stage combat experience are a plus but not required.
The production is also casting four non-singing roles for performers ages 30 to 70, primarily male-presenting. Singing ability is a plus, and no dance experience is needed.
Performances
West Side Story runs March 26–28 and April 2–4, 2027, at Stage West Community Playhouse.
West Side Story has a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It is based on a conception of Jerome Robbins. The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), which also supplies all authorized performance materials.
For more information, visit stagewestplayhouse.org.
About Stage West Community Playhouse
Stage West Community Playhouse is a nonprofit community theatre in Spring Hill, Florida, serving Hernando, Citrus and Pasco counties. It is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (1/16-1/16)
|
Job
The Fringe Theatre (4/29-5/16)
|
The Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein
Carrollwood Cultural Center (3/12-3/21)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (10/21-11/08)
|
A Steady Rain
TheatreFor (11/06-11/22) PHOTOS
|
Misery
Jobsite Theater (10/14-11/08)
|
Home for the Holidays
American Stage Theatre Company (12/04-12/13)
|
A Madrigal Dinner
Carrollwood Cultural Center (12/11-12/13)
|
Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
Shimberg Playhouse, Straz Center for the Performing Arts (12/03-12/23)
|
Shrek the Musical
American Stage Theatre Company (3/31-5/02)