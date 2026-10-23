Review: HAMILTON Still Blows Us All Away at the Straz Center

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When I first saw Hamilton at Tampa's Straz Center in 2019, I left convinced that the phenomenon was real. The years since have done nothing to diminish its impact. Returning to the show recently, this time introducing my sister to the musical that had so deeply affected me seven years ago, I was reminded why Hamilton remains one of the most extraordinary achievements in contemporary theater.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's revolutionary retelling of the life of Alexander Hamilton still feels fresh, urgent, and emotionally devastating. The score seamlessly blends hip-hop, R&B, jazz, pop, and traditional Broadway styles into a theatrical experience that continues to resonate with audiences.

This national touring production is anchored by Tyler Fauntleroy, who brings intelligence, energy, and vulnerability to the title role. Opposite him, Deon’Te Goodman delivers a nuanced performance as Aaron Burr, a man whose caution and ambition ultimately become his undoing. Their relationship remains the beating heart of the production, building steadily toward the inevitable and tragic climax.

Lily Soto shines as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, giving emotional weight to some of the show's most powerful moments. Even knowing what was coming, I still felt goosebumps during "Burn," one of the most heartbreaking numbers. Likewise, the death of Philip Hamilton remains utterly devastating. Years later, I still found myself in tears as Philip dies in his parents' arms, a moment made all the more powerful by the restraint and humanity of the performances.

Marja Harmon, Auston Henderson, Christian Magby, and Eddie Ortega each contribute to an ensemble that captures the energy, humor, and heartbreak that have made Hamilton a cultural touchstone. The company moves with remarkable precision through Andy Blankenbuehler's Tony Award-winning choreography, while the minimalist set and ingenious turntable continue to prove that great storytelling requires far less spectacle than imagination.

One of the aspects that struck me during my original 2019 review and remains true today is how accessible the production feels despite its complexity. History comes alive through dynamic staging and rapid-fire lyrics, while the themes of legacy, ambition, immigration, love, and sacrifice feel as relevant as ever.

There was one disappointing aspect of the evening that should be mentioned. While I personally did not experience significant disruptions from my seat, several friends who attended other performances reported audience members singing along to songs and using their cell phones during the show. Theater etiquette exists for a reason. A live performance is a shared experience, and audience members deserve the opportunity to enjoy the work without distractions.

That frustration aside, Hamilton remains an extraordinary theatrical achievement. The fact that it can evoke the same emotional response years later speaks to the enduring brilliance of the material and the power of a talented company to bring it to life. My sister experienced it for the first time; I experienced it again through her eyes. By the final curtain, both of us were reminded why Hamilton continues to be one of the most celebrated musicals of our time. Some shows live up to the hype. Years later, Hamilton still exceeds it.

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