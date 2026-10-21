 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: First Look at DISENCHANTED! Return to Straz Center

Snow White and a group of fellow princesses set the record straight on their happy endings.

By:


The Straz Center unveiled a video clip for the return engagement of DISENCHANTED!, the musical comedy bringing fairy tale princesses back to the stage for five performances. The video previews a show built around Snow White and a group of fellow princesses who have returned from Happily Ever After to set the record straight on their own stories.

DISENCHANTED! reimagines classic fairy tale heroines who, according to the Straz Center, are ready to share what really happened behind their storybook endings. The musical is described as a hilarious take on the familiar princess narrative, with the women offering what the theater calls uproarious honesty about the truths left out of their original tales.

The production marks a return engagement for DISENCHANTED! at the Straz Center, where it previously ran in February and March for a short run. Tickets for the current engagement are available through the Straz Center's website.

In BroadwayWorld's preview of the earlier Straz Center run, cast member Ashley Rubin, who plays Cinderella, discussed her character's arc, saying that Cinderella begins the show still 'living in the Princess Complex, under the spell of trying to be the perfect princess' before undergoing what Rubin called a journey of throwing off her 'rose-colored glasses.'

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Tampa SHOWS

Bat Boy: The Musical in Tampa Bat Boy: The Musical
Carrollwood Cultural Center (10/16-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Load Bearing Walls in Tampa Load Bearing Walls
The Off-Central (3/25-4/04)
Hamilton (Angelica Company) in Tampa Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (10/21-11/08)
Big Fish in Tampa Big Fish
Eight O'Clock Theatre (4/30-5/09)
O.A.R. at St Augustine Amphitheatre in Tampa O.A.R. at St Augustine Amphitheatre
St Augustine Amphitheatre (11/14-11/14)
Damn Yankees in Tampa Damn Yankees
Eight O'Clock Theatre (2/26-3/07)
Little Shop of Horrors in Tampa Little Shop of Horrors
Carrollwood Cultural Center (7/23-8/01)
Wicked in Tampa Wicked
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (2/03-2/28)
Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B in Tampa Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B
American Stage Theatre Company (1/27-2/21)
Tampa Metropolitan Improv (TMI) in Tampa Tampa Metropolitan Improv (TMI)
Carrollwood Cultural Center (10/30-10/30)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets