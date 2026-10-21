Video: First Look at DISENCHANTED! Return to Straz Center
Snow White and a group of fellow princesses set the record straight on their happy endings.
The Straz Center unveiled a video clip for the return engagement of DISENCHANTED!, the musical comedy bringing fairy tale princesses back to the stage for five performances. The video previews a show built around Snow White and a group of fellow princesses who have returned from Happily Ever After to set the record straight on their own stories.
DISENCHANTED! reimagines classic fairy tale heroines who, according to the Straz Center, are ready to share what really happened behind their storybook endings. The musical is described as a hilarious take on the familiar princess narrative, with the women offering what the theater calls uproarious honesty about the truths left out of their original tales.
The production marks a return engagement for DISENCHANTED! at the Straz Center, where it previously ran in February and March for a short run. Tickets for the current engagement are available through the Straz Center's website.
In BroadwayWorld's preview of the earlier Straz Center run, cast member Ashley Rubin, who plays Cinderella, discussed her character's arc, saying that Cinderella begins the show still 'living in the Princess Complex, under the spell of trying to be the perfect princess' before undergoing what Rubin called a journey of throwing off her 'rose-colored glasses.'
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