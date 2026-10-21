Video: First Look at DISENCHANTED! Return to Straz Center

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The Straz Center unveiled a video clip for the return engagement of DISENCHANTED!, the musical comedy bringing fairy tale princesses back to the stage for five performances. The video previews a show built around Snow White and a group of fellow princesses who have returned from Happily Ever After to set the record straight on their own stories.

DISENCHANTED! reimagines classic fairy tale heroines who, according to the Straz Center, are ready to share what really happened behind their storybook endings. The musical is described as a hilarious take on the familiar princess narrative, with the women offering what the theater calls uproarious honesty about the truths left out of their original tales.

The production marks a return engagement for DISENCHANTED! at the Straz Center, where it previously ran in February and March for a short run. Tickets for the current engagement are available through the Straz Center's website.

In BroadwayWorld's preview of the earlier Straz Center run, cast member Ashley Rubin, who plays Cinderella, discussed her character's arc, saying that Cinderella begins the show still 'living in the Princess Complex, under the spell of trying to be the perfect princess' before undergoing what Rubin called a journey of throwing off her 'rose-colored glasses.'

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 12 Hrs 57 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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