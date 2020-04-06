The Tampa Bay Times Names Ruth Eckerd Hall A Winner Of The Tampa Bay Top Workplaces 2020 Award

Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO, announced today that Ruth Eckerd Hall has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Tampa Bay Times for the first time in the history of the performing arts center. In the most competitive category of small businesses (50 - 149 employees), Ruth Eckerd Hall is ranked #39. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

"On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, I am thrilled to make this announcement," said Susan. "Being named a top workplace is a big deal! Only 100 companies made the list. I'm honored, especially because the judges were our incredibly talented and dedicated staff."

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

For more information, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.





