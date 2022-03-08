The Off Central Players Team With Roxanne Fay To Present BBREADCRUMBS

Since kicking off the new year with Michael Horn's one-man performance in MAYDAY Captain Lerro and the Skyway Bridge,

The Off-Central Players move ahead in their Spring Season with the gripping play Breadcrumbs.

Produced by theater favorite Roxanne Fay's Circle in the Water, the play features Debbie Yonas and is directed by Alan Mohney Jr.

Most plays depend on words, but words are the crux of Jennifer Haley's play. In Breadcrumbs, a reclusive fiction writer diagnosed with dementia must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography. In a symbiotic battle of wills, they delve into the dark woods of the past, unearthing a tragedy that shatters their notions of language, loneliness, and essential self.

For the writer, the telling of stories and memories, lies and truths, relies on words.

What do you do when the words won't come anymore?

Breadcrumbs runs March 24th thru April 3rd at Studio Grand Central located at 12260 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

The Off Central Players are a not-for-profit professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant in the power of creativity.

Ward Smith Producing Artistic Director. For more information on this show, the company, and the rest of the season, click over to www.studiograndcentral.com for more.