The Florida Orchestra Postpones This Week's Concerts Due to COVID-19

In an abundance of caution, The Florida Orchestra has decided to reschedule this week's Coffee and Pops concerts to a later date due to the ongoing challenges of Covid and in compliance with TFO's safety protocols.

"I am in awe of the can-do spirit of our musicians, who have done everything possible to continue performing for our community. But we think this is a good time to pause, consult further with our epidemiologist and continue to move forward in a smart and safe way," said TFO President & CEO Mark Cantrell. "Our No. 1 priority will always be the health and safety of our patrons, musicians and staff."

The orchestra does not anticipate any other concerts will be affected. TFO returns next week for Karen Gomyo Plays Brahms in the Tampa Bay Times Masterworks series, featuring Brahms' Violin Concerto and Debussy's La Mer, on Jan. 22 & 23 at the Mahaffey Theater and Ruth Eckerd Hall. For details and tickets, click here.

Tickets for this week's British Gems Coffee Concert and The Wild West Pops concert will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced later, or patrons may exchange their tickets for another Coffee, Pops or Masterworks concert if they wish.

Patrons with questions may email the TFO Ticket Center at ticketcenter@floridaorchestra.org. There may be some delays in response time because of a high volume right now.

"In the time of Covid, we have learned to be flexible and creative," Cantrell said. "We know our patrons understand that. We are so grateful for their continued support and look forward to being back in the concert hall together soon."