TampaRep And ThinkTank Present THE CRUCIBLE, September 29- October 15

Tampa Repertory Theatre and ThinkTank Theatre will co-produce a stark and powerful production of Arthur Miller's classic play The Crucible, running from September 29th through October 15th at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa, with the Opening Night Celebration on Saturday, September 30th at 6:30pm.

The Crucible is a powerful drama set amidst the Salem witch trials of 1692. The play tells the story of a small Puritan town that is thrown into chaos when a group of young girls begin accusing people of witchcraft. As the accusations mount, the town descends into madness, and innocent people are hanged.

Directed by Georgia Mallory Guy, artistic director of ThinkTank Theatre, this production will feature a cast of local professional actors, including:

Robert Teasdale (freeFall's Baskerville, Rose and Walsh) as John Proctor

Brianna Larson (artistic director of Theatre Exceptional) as Elizabeth Proctor

Luis Rivera (The Straz's Shear Madness) as Reverend Hale

Lance Felton (Stageworks' When the Righteous Triumph) as Reverend Parris

Noa Friedman (TampaRep's All My Sons) as Abigail Williams

Ryan Sturm (Jobsite's ALICE) as Judge Danforth

Also returning to the stage are Michael Gilbert as Giles Corey, Randi J. Norman as Tituba / Rebecca Nurse, Cameron Kubly as Cheever / Putnam, and Olivia Carr as Mary Warren. Additional roles will be played by members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble, including Julianna Spataro, Samantha Bollinger, Ryan Pope, Adeline Richardson, Eve Anton, Grace Grammig, Tavo Perez, and Jadon Milne.

The creative team includes scenic design by Jim Sorensen, light design by Jo Averill-Snell, costume design by Sofia Pickford, sound design and original orchestrations by Jeremy Douglass, and fight choreography by Christopher Marshall.

The production will be presented at Stageworks Theatre, located at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays (both matinee and evening), and Sundays (matinee only). There will be a “sensory friendly” matinee performance on Saturday, September 30th, and an added Monday “industry night” performance on Monday, October 9th. As always with TampaRep, Opening Night is a fundraising event and party, with open bar and catered bites. Plan to attend on Saturday, September 30th, starting at 6:30pm

Tickets to most performances are “Choose Your Price”, ranging from the $60 True Ticket to a limited number of $12 Theatre Lover Tickets. Guests are encouraged to pay the admission that fits best with their budget.

This production is the third collaboration between Tampa Repertory Theatre and ThinkTank Theatre. The two companies previously collaborated on acclaimed productions of The Giver and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in 2021. “We are thrilled to be working with TampaRep on this production,” said Guy. “Pooling our resources allows us to bring some of the best artists in the Tampa area together, along with providing exciting opportunities for some of the rising stars in the ThinkTank Young Artists' Ensemble.”

As the director of The Crucible, Guy is focusing on making the piece accessible and relevant to today's world. “I want to honor the beauty of the language on the page and the time in which our story is set, while also bringing a more modern, meta, Bretchian feel to this production, so the audience can better sense themselves in each character.”

“We are excited to partner with ThinkTank Theatre again to bring this thrilling and monumental play to Tampa audiences,” said Tampa Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Emilia Sargent. “The Crucible is a timely reminder of the dangers of intolerance and the power of fear. We hope that this production will spark important conversations about these issues.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or www.thinktanktheatre.org, or call the TampaRep Box Office at (813) 556-8737.