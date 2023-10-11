THE CRAZY TIME By Sam Bobrick Comes to West Coast Players

Performances run Oct 20 - Nov 5 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

THE CRAZY TIME by Sam Bobrick comes to West Coast Players this month.

What happens when your new young wife leaves you for her trainer, your business partner of 25 years cheats you out of the business, and your ex-wife looks terrific and is dating someone half her age?

You can find out Oct 20 - Nov 5 2023. Tickets available at Click Here

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sunday Matinees at 2:00 pm

Starring Mark William Myers, Kelly Dimauro, Devon Murray, Maggie Phillippi, and Rey Garcia.




