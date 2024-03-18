Straz Center To Welcome SOME LIKE IT HOT, SHUCKED, and More For 2024-25 Broadway Season

Other titles for the season include The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, MJ the Musical, and more.

By: Mar. 18, 2024
The Straz Center has announced its exciting lineup of shows for its 2024-25 Broadway Season.

The 9-show package includes engagements of The Boy Who Loved Batman, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Some Like It Hot, The Cher Show, A Beautiful Noise, Mj The Musical, Disney's The Lion King, Mystic Pizza, and Shucked.

The Broadway Encores season will include return engagements of the beloved Broadway hits Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations and Mamma Mia.

Get full details and ticketing information here:

Straz Center 2024- 25 Broadway Season

The Boy Who Loved Batman

October 1- November 10

Based on a true story, this comedy follows one manâ€s journey from comic books to the silver screen.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

November 12-17)

Dr. Seuss' classic tale of the Grinch whose heart is two sizes too small features songs first heard on the animated television special, including â€œYouâ€re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.â€ With a set featuring Dr. Seussâ€ illustrations, Max the Dog narrates while the Grinch tries to steal Christmas from The Whos.

Some Like It Hot

December 10-15

Set in Chicago during Prohibition, the play follows two musicians as they skip town after witnessing a mob hit. They embark on a life-changing trip on a cross-country train. Itâ€s won four Tony Awards including Best Choreography and Best Costumes.

The Cher Show

January 14-19, 2025

This Tony Award-winning musical tells Cherâ€s life story through three actors playing her as a kid starting out, a glamorous pop star and the icon she is now. It features 35 of her hits and â€œenough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City.

A Beautiful Noise

February 11-16, 2025

Created with Neil Diamond himself, it tells the story of his journey as a kid from Brooklyn to superstar with a massive catalog including the hits, America, Sweet Caroline and Forever in Blue Jeans.

MJ the Musical

February 25-March 2, 2025

This tells the story behind the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous Tour. Created by director-choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, the musical has won multiple Tony Awards.

Disney's The Lion King

April 2-20, 2025

This beloved musical is an overall spectacle from its sets and costumes to its music crafted by Tim Rice and Elton John.

Mystic Pizza

April 29- May 4, 2025

Based on the 1988 rom-com starring Julia Roberts, this new musical follows three young women working in a pizza shop navigating life and love. It features 1980s songs including Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Hold On.

Shucked

June 3- 8, 2025

Deemed flat-out hilarious, this musical with a score by songwriting team Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally is set in Cob County, a locale known for its love of corn. There's also a Tampa tidbit in the plot that sets conflict in motion.




