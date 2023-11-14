Stageworks Theatre to Present Heartwarming Holiday Musical THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF

Take the time-honored tradition of Christmas cookies, add the ever-popular phenomenon of reality baking competitions and you have the recipe for a holiday musical classic. Stageworks Theatre presents “The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off” beginning December 1 through December 17. Stageworks is located at 1120 E. Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa's Channel District.

In this light-hearted musical, eight young cookie bakers have been selected from all over the country to battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum. Just as no two cookies are the same, each contestant reveals their unique personality through song. Suspense mounts as the chefs are eliminated one by one, by three distinguished celebrity judges. Over the course of the competition, feelings of intense rivalry give way to virtues of charity, family, and forgiveness, as the bakers learn what really makes for a winning Christmas recipe.

Local Students Make Debut

The cast of “The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off” includes several theatre students from Blake High School (Hillsborough County Schools' Arts magnet), Plant High School, Robinson High School, and the Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center. Most are making their professional acting debuts. Alex Rodriguez plays Gabe, while his real-life dad, Benny Rodriguez, plays Malcom. Alex is a 12th grader at Blake and his dad teaches at the high school.

Rounding out the cast are Hayden Brown-Wahlgren as Hailey, Jaiden Gray as Logan, Eve Anton as Brianna, andZach Barrera as Josh. Grayson Loney takes on the role of Julian, with Paige Snayd playing Makenzie, Selah Darty as Amelia, and Krystle Pitts as Del Ray. Jordan Mason plays Lawrence, the host and announcer of the competition, while Jessica Moraton plays the role of Grandma.

“This show bakes up a delightful holiday experience that will warm audiences hearts,” said Karla Hartley, Stageworks Theatre's Producing Artistic Director. “We're so happy to have a group of enormously talented students in the show and their energy and enthusiasm are infectious. This musical is about a group of unique characters who discover themselves and the power of friendship while also celebrating the magic and traditions of the season and the joy of coming together.”

The creative team behind “The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off!” includes Director Landon Green, Assistant Director Katherine Yacko, Lighting Designer Dalton Hamilton, and Technical Director James Swallow. Frank Chavez is the Set Designer, with Paul McColgan and Leiann Klein working as Production Supervisor and Scenic Artist, respectively. Corinne Lanai is the Costume Designer, and Heather Krueger is the Production Stage Manager. Xander McColley, a 2023 Blake High School grad, is the show's musical director following in the footsteps of his dad, Steve, who has worked in the same position for many Stageworks productions.

Performances take place Friday nights at 8 p.m. and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m.

Single tickets for “The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off” are now available and range from $25 - $50. Visit www.stageworkstheatre.org to purchase or consider an Adult Season Subscription which includes six tickets that can be used however the ticketholder wishes during the season. A discounted Season Subscription is available for Seniors, Students, Educators, and Military personnel (with valid ID). Season pass holders have the option to purchase an exclusive Opening Night post-show champagne reception with an the opportunity to meet the cast for an additional $25. New this year, Stageworks Theatre is transitioning to Reserved Seating. Subscribers may purchase additional individual tickets to all shows. Group ticket sales are also available for this heart-warming musical that's certain to put everyone in the holiday spirit!

About Stageworks Theatre

Stageworks Theatre is Tampa's longest-running professional theatre company. Stageworks' mission is to ignite the human spirit and be a catalyst in eradicating intolerance through performing arts and education. In addition to a full season of performances, Stageworks provides acting and improvisation classes and workshops. Stageworks' partnership with Academy Prep brings drumming classes to students at three campuses in support their overall learning, and Stageworks has also provided drumming and arts education curriculum to students in the juvenile justice system. Over the years, Stageworks has been honored with numerous local and regional awards for Best Theatre Company, Best Actor, and Best Director. To learn more, visit www.stageworkstheatre.org or get social with us on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo Caption: High school students Alex Rodriguez, Jordan Mason, Hayden Brown-Wahlgren and Jaiden Gray are part of the cast of Stageworks Theatre's production of “The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off.”

Photo credit: Stage Photography of Tampa